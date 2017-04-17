Record-breaking debut for newest ‘Fast and Furious’ flick

  • Search form

Actors Vin Diesel, left, and Charlize Theron pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Fate of the Furious' in Berlin, in this April 4, 2017 photo. (AP)
LOS ANGELES: “The Fate of the Furious” debuted in super-high gear this weekend, taking in $100.2 million on North American screens and roaring to record global revenues of more than a half-billion dollars, industry analysts estimated Sunday.
Exhibitor Relations said the latest chapter in Universal Studio’s “Fast and Furious” series accounted for nearly two-thirds of North American revenues over the three-day Easter weekend, leaving previous frontrunner “The Boss Baby,” a Fox/DreamWorks animation, in its dust with just $15.5 million in sales.
Behind megastars Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the latest “Furious” film opened exceptionally well in the rest of the world.
Led by China, which set a three-day record of $190 million, the film brought in $432.3 million in some 60 countries.
It was the No. 1 film everywhere, website BoxOfficeMojo.com reported.
The $532.5 million global debut, once North American revenues added in, would break the record of $529 million held by “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”
It would also surpass such other box-office monsters as “Jurassic World” ($524.9 million) and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2” ($483.2 million).
The film, directed by F. Gary Gray of “Straight Outta Compton” fame, also features Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson and hip-hop star Ludacris.
In it, Diesel’s Dom Toretto character is coerced to join forces with a cyberterrorist played by Theron, who turns him against his team.
For all its strong showing, the manic muscle-car-filled film earned nearly a third less in its first North American weekend than the previous “Fast and Furious” chapter, which drew $147.2 million.
