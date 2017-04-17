  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 12 min 58 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • ‘Terrorist’ baby summoned by US embassy after grandfather’s visa error

Offbeat

‘Terrorist’ baby summoned by US embassy after grandfather’s visa error

Arab News |
Fern Kenyon-Cairns with her baby son Harvey Kenyon-Cairns and his grandfather Paul Kenyon (Photo courtesy: Steve Finn Photography)

DUBAI: A three-month-old baby was called to the US embassy in London after his grandfather accidentally identified him as a terrorist on his visa form.
British national Harvey Kenyon-Cairns and his family had been preparing to travel to Florida for his first holiday abroad until his grandfather Paul Kenyon ruined the fun and ticked the wrong box on the child’s Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) form.
On the part of the ESTA form which asks “Do you seek to engage in or have you ever engaged in terrorist activities, espionage, sabotage, or genocide?” Kenyon ticked yes.
“I couldn’t believe that they couldn’t see it was a genuine mistake and that a three-month-old baby would be no harm to anyone,” the 62-year-old said, according to The Guardian.
The child was summoned to attend an interview at the US embassy in London.
“Baby Harvey was good as gold for the interview and never cried once. I thought about taking him along in an orange jumpsuit, but thought better of it,” said Kenyon. “They didn’t appear to have a sense of humor over it at all and couldn’t see the funny side.
“He’s obviously never engaged in genocide, or espionage, but he has sabotaged quite a few nappies in his time, though I didn’t tell them that at the US embassy.”
In the end, the baby and his parents, Faye Kenyon-Cairns and John Cairns, were able to travel to the US on holiday, if only a few days late.
“I was hoping the US embassy would realize that it was just a simple error without us having to jump through all the hoops,” said the grandfather.
He added: “If you were a terrorist, I suspect you’d not be ticking yes on the ESTA form anyway.”

DUBAI: A three-month-old baby was called to the US embassy in London after his grandfather accidentally identified him as a terrorist on his visa form.
British national Harvey Kenyon-Cairns and his family had been preparing to travel to Florida for his first holiday abroad until his grandfather Paul Kenyon ruined the fun and ticked the wrong box on the child’s Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) form.
On the part of the ESTA form which asks “Do you seek to engage in or have you ever engaged in terrorist activities, espionage, sabotage, or genocide?” Kenyon ticked yes.
“I couldn’t believe that they couldn’t see it was a genuine mistake and that a three-month-old baby would be no harm to anyone,” the 62-year-old said, according to The Guardian.
The child was summoned to attend an interview at the US embassy in London.
“Baby Harvey was good as gold for the interview and never cried once. I thought about taking him along in an orange jumpsuit, but thought better of it,” said Kenyon. “They didn’t appear to have a sense of humor over it at all and couldn’t see the funny side.
“He’s obviously never engaged in genocide, or espionage, but he has sabotaged quite a few nappies in his time, though I didn’t tell them that at the US embassy.”
In the end, the baby and his parents, Faye Kenyon-Cairns and John Cairns, were able to travel to the US on holiday, if only a few days late.
“I was hoping the US embassy would realize that it was just a simple error without us having to jump through all the hoops,” said the grandfather.
He added: “If you were a terrorist, I suspect you’d not be ticking yes on the ESTA form anyway.”

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Twitter users mock Indian minister over plans to outdo Dubai’s Burj Khalifa

DUBAI: An Indian minister has declared his intention to build a skyscraper taller than Dubai’s...

Total Charlie: Chaplin fans set a world record in mass meet

CORSIER SUR VEVEY: Six hundred and sixty-two people on Sunday set a world record for the biggest...

Twitter users mock Indian minister over plans to outdo Dubai’s Burj Khalifa
Total Charlie: Chaplin fans set a world record in mass meet
Former guide who first scaled Everest 10 times hospitalized
Baby crocodile found in suburban Australia returned to zoo
‘Terrorist’ baby summoned by US embassy after grandfather’s visa error
Lady Gaga debuts song at Coachella
Latest News
Mexican ex-governor evaded justice with help of accomplices
United Air removes couple traveling to wedding from plane
7 views
Arkansas governor says execution plan just part of the job
Trump adviser visits Pakistan after massive airstrike
47 views
Hundreds of Palestinians held by Israel launch hunger strike
11 views
Twitter users mock Indian minister over plans to outdo Dubai’s Burj Khalifa
870 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR