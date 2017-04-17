  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 2 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • South Korea prosecutors charge ousted leader Park and Lotte chief with bribery

World

South Korea prosecutors charge ousted leader Park and Lotte chief with bribery

Reuters |
South Korea's ousted president Park Geun-Hye. (AFP)
SEOUL: South Korean prosecutors on Monday charged ousted president Park Geun-hye and Lotte Group chairman Shin Dong-bin with bribery in the latest twist to a corruption scandal that rocked the country for months.
Prosecutors charged Shin without detaining him.
The probe by prosecutors has already convulsed the biggest conglomerate, Samsung Group, with its chief Jay Y. Lee under arrest for bribing Park and her friend, Choi Soon-sil. All three are being held at detention centers.
Prosecutors accused Park of colluding with Choi to receive 7 billion won ($6.16 million) from Lotte for favors, they said in a statement. Park was also charged with abuse of power and coercion by pressuring big businesses to contribute funds to non-profit foundations, the prosecutors said.
Lotte has denied allegations that it made improper deals with Park, or those linked to her, for favors. Park, Lee, Choi and Samsung Group have also denied wrongdoing.
SEOUL: South Korean prosecutors on Monday charged ousted president Park Geun-hye and Lotte Group chairman Shin Dong-bin with bribery in the latest twist to a corruption scandal that rocked the country for months.
Prosecutors charged Shin without detaining him.
The probe by prosecutors has already convulsed the biggest conglomerate, Samsung Group, with its chief Jay Y. Lee under arrest for bribing Park and her friend, Choi Soon-sil. All three are being held at detention centers.
Prosecutors accused Park of colluding with Choi to receive 7 billion won ($6.16 million) from Lotte for favors, they said in a statement. Park was also charged with abuse of power and coercion by pressuring big businesses to contribute funds to non-profit foundations, the prosecutors said.
Lotte has denied allegations that it made improper deals with Park, or those linked to her, for favors. Park, Lee, Choi and Samsung Group have also denied wrongdoing.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Duterte wins TIME’s 2017 most influential poll

MANILA: After consistently leading the TIME magazine’s 100 most influential poll for 2017,...

New protests planned in troubled Venezuela

CARACAS: Opponents and backers of Venezuela’s embattled President Nicolas Maduro announced new...

Duterte wins TIME’s 2017 most influential poll
New protests planned in troubled Venezuela
Mexico seeks extradition of fugitive former governor
Search widens for Facebook murder suspect
How a community changed by refugees came to embrace Trump
Suspected acid attack in London club injures 12
Latest News
Oil recoups losses; US oil output growth weighs
46 views
Gold hits 5-month high
27 views
Propaganda, lies and videos: Russian media and the Khan Sheikhun massacre
6 views
Turkey stocks, lira rally after Erdogan wins vote
6 views
Berlin startup offers a year with no money worries
4 views
US telecoms industry set for M&A frenzy
4 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR