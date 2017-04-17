Total Charlie: Chaplin fans set a world record in mass meet

  • Search form

AFP |
Some of 662 people dressed as Charlie Chaplin pose for a group photo in front of the Manoir de Ban during an attempt of the world’s largest gathering of people dressed as The Tramp on the occasion of Charlie Chaplin’s birthday. (AP)
A child dressed as 'The Tramp' poses with other people for a photograph, part of the celebrations to mark the first anniversary of Chaplin’s World By Grevin, and Charlie Chaplin’s birthday, as the museum plans to set the record for the world’s largest gathering of people dressed as 'The Tramp', on April 16, 2017 in Corsier-sur-Vevey. (AFP)
662 peoples dressed as Charlie Chaplin gather to pose for a group photo in front of the Manoir de Ban during an attempt of the world's largest gathering of people dressed as The Tramp on the occasion of Charlie Chaplin's birthday, and to celebrate the first year of the museum "Chaplin's World by Grevin", in Corsier-sur-Vevey, Switzerland, Sunday, April 16, 2017. (AP)
662 people dressed as Charlie Chaplin pose for a group photo in front of the Manoir de Ban during an attempt of the world's largest gathering of people dressed as The Tramp on the occasion of Charlie Chaplin's birthday, and to celebrate the first year of the museum "Chaplin's World by Grevin", in Corsier-sur-Vevey, Switzerland, Sunday, April 16, 2017. (AP)
A man dresses as 'The Tramp' poses for a photo as people gather to mark the first anniversary of Chaplin’s World By Grevin, and Charlie Chaplin’s birthday, at the museum which plans to set the record for the world’s largest gathering of people dressed as 'The Tramp', on April 16, 2017, in Corsier-sur-Vevey. (AFP)
People dressed as 'The Tramp' adjust their costumes as they take part in celebrations to mark the first anniversary of Chaplin’s World By Grevin, and Charlie Chaplin’s birthday, as the museum plans to set the record for the world’s largest gathering of people dressed as The Tramp, on April 16, 2017 in Corsier-sur-Vevey. (AFP)
CORSIER SUR VEVEY: Six hundred and sixty-two people on Sunday set a world record for the biggest gathering of Charlie Chaplins, each donning the black jacket, shoes, bowler hat, toothbrush moustache and cane of the comic’s signature creation, the Little Tramp.
The unusual rally, drawing Chaplin fans of all ages from all over Europe, took place at a museum dedicated to the artist at his former home in Corsier-sur-Vevey, western Switzerland.
“There have been big Charlie Chaplin gatherings in the past, but this is the first to be certified by an officer of the law,” Annick Barbezat-Perrin, a spokesman for the museum, told AFP.
Chaplin was born in London 128 years ago on Sunday. He died on Christmas Day, 1977, aged 88, after spending the last decades of his life in Switzerland.
The Chaplin’s World museum, which opened a year ago on Sunday, also said that it had had around 300,000 visitors in its first 12 months of operation, far outstripping estimates of 220,000.

