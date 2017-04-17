  • Search form

Corporate News

Canon Middle East supports Dubai Autism Center

Arab News
Canon Middle East (CME), a leader in imaging solutions, has partnered with Dubai Autism Center to celebrate World Autism Awareness Day 2017.
Held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, crown prince of Dubai, the annual autism awareness campaign was launched on April 2 and will run through the month.
Participating for the sixth year, Canon Middle East will support the Dubai Autism Center through an awareness campaign. The campaign includes presentations in schools, hospitals and public departments aimed at increasing public awareness and promoting a better understanding about the various challenges of autism and how early intervention is important for individuals with this disorder.
Anurag Agrawal, managing director, Canon Middle East, said: “We are delighted to partner with Dubai Autism Center and support the campaign to create awareness about autism. Giving back to the community is a principle aligned with our global philosophy Kyosei — the purpose of living and working together for the common good. It also comes in an ideal period as 2017 has been recognized as the ‘Year of Giving’ by our President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.
“Autism is a complex neurodevelopmental disorder and proper education and understanding by society will help individuals with autism and prevent their discrimination.”
The event marks the tenth annual year for the World Autism Awareness Day, in which autism organizations around the world celebrate this day every year with unique fundraising and awareness-raising events.
