British Airways invests to boost customer experience

British Airways has launched its investment plans for customers.

The investments include: £400 million ($500 million) in Club World (long-haul business class), introducing Club Europe on UK domestic services, new lounges, First Wing direct security and lounge access at Heathrow, latest generation wi-fi to be fitted on long-haul and short-haul fleets over the next two years, and self-service check-in and biometric boarding gates to speed up the airport journey.

Alex Cruz, British Airways’ chairman and CEO, said: “We will invest and innovate where our customers value it most, and differentiate ourselves with a unique on-board experience and service. We’re investing in Club World, focusing now on improved catering and sleep, and in the future on a new seat.

“We’re investing in the best wi-fi in the sky, new lounges and direct access to security and our lounges for our first customers, via our new First Wing at Heathrow.

We’re also aligning our business cabin and service across all our flights by introducing Club Europe on domestic flights.”

The airline will be investing £400 million in Club World (long-haul business class), which will enhance the experience of dining at 38,000 feet and deliver a good night’s sleep when flying with British Airways.

From June, new catering will be introduced in the Heathrow business lounges to improve food quality and extend the breakfast service to 11 a.m. In the air from July, fresh new linen, bigger pillows, a soft mattress topper and duvet will be supplied.

From September, a new restaurant-style premium dining service will begin in Club World, with display trolleys allowing customers to select dishes from a choice of freshly prepared starters and desserts served on beautiful new table settings. A revamped service approach will be delivered to customers with a new culinary boutique experience. These changes will launch on flights between London Heathrow and New York JFK, before being rolled out across the rest of the long-haul network during 2018.

The airline is also developing options for a new seat in Club World with direct aisle access in 2019. Details will be released in due course.

British Airways has launched its investment plans for customers.

The investments include: £400 million ($500 million) in Club World (long-haul business class), introducing Club Europe on UK domestic services, new lounges, First Wing direct security and lounge access at Heathrow, latest generation wi-fi to be fitted on long-haul and short-haul fleets over the next two years, and self-service check-in and biometric boarding gates to speed up the airport journey.

Alex Cruz, British Airways’ chairman and CEO, said: “We will invest and innovate where our customers value it most, and differentiate ourselves with a unique on-board experience and service. We’re investing in Club World, focusing now on improved catering and sleep, and in the future on a new seat.

“We’re investing in the best wi-fi in the sky, new lounges and direct access to security and our lounges for our first customers, via our new First Wing at Heathrow.

We’re also aligning our business cabin and service across all our flights by introducing Club Europe on domestic flights.”

The airline will be investing £400 million in Club World (long-haul business class), which will enhance the experience of dining at 38,000 feet and deliver a good night’s sleep when flying with British Airways.

From June, new catering will be introduced in the Heathrow business lounges to improve food quality and extend the breakfast service to 11 a.m. In the air from July, fresh new linen, bigger pillows, a soft mattress topper and duvet will be supplied.

From September, a new restaurant-style premium dining service will begin in Club World, with display trolleys allowing customers to select dishes from a choice of freshly prepared starters and desserts served on beautiful new table settings. A revamped service approach will be delivered to customers with a new culinary boutique experience. These changes will launch on flights between London Heathrow and New York JFK, before being rolled out across the rest of the long-haul network during 2018.

The airline is also developing options for a new seat in Club World with direct aisle access in 2019. Details will be released in due course.