Oman Air supports Condé Nast International Luxury Conference 2017

Oman Air, the national carrier of Oman, was the co-lead partner of the Condé Nast International Luxury Conference 2017. The event was held on April 5-6 at the Shangri-La Barr Al -Jissah Resort & Spa in Muscat.

Now in its third year, the Condé Nast International Luxury Conference is the most significant conference for the luxury and fashion industries, and draws on the collective influence of Condé Nast International’s publications, and the vision of International Vogue Editor Suzy Menkes.

The event brought together over 500 decision-makers, influencers and innovators from more than 30 countries for a comprehensive two-day program of talks, speeches, interviews and social events.

Attendees at this year’s event included international fashion designer Elie Saab, Jimmy Choo, Pierre Denis, Stefan Siegel, and Omani fashion designer Amal Al-Raisi.

As one of two co-lead partners, along with Place Vendôme, Oman Air not only provided financial support for the conference but played an active role in the various programs. Members of Oman Air’s crew, dressed in their uniforms, attended the event and presented a model of the airline’s business class seats.

Menkes was one of the many high-profile figures who enjoyed experiencing the seat’s luxurious comfort.

Oman Air also hosted an exclusive gala dinner at Oman’s National Museum, which was attended by fashionistas, business officials and government representatives.

The theme for this year’s conference was “Mindful Luxury.”

Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi, secretary general at the ministry of foreign affairs, gave a presentation highlighting how this concept is realized in Oman.

Paul Gregorowitsch, CEO Oman Air, said: “As a company, we are committed to actively promoting the Sultanate of Oman as an attractive destination where modernity is combined with authenticity. We were delighted to be a key sponsor of the Condé Nast International Luxury Conference 2017.”

He added: “Events of this caliber are unique and attract a prestigious audience, enabling both the Sultanate of Oman and Oman Air to collaborate with world-leading brands and showcase the numerous attractions that the beautiful country of Oman has to offer. We were very pleased to see how well-received the Condé Nast International Luxury Conference 2017 was and we look forward to collaborating on other similarly impressive events in the future.”

