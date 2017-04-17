  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 20 min 10 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Phone app nabs Coachella festival cell phone thief

Offbeat

Phone app nabs Coachella festival cell phone thief

AFP |
(AFP)

LOS ANGELES: A thief who made off with cell phones belonging to more than 100 people at the Coachella music festival in California may want to consider a new line of work.
Police said Reinaldo De Jesus Henao, of New York, was arrested on Friday with his booty in his backpack after dozens of festival-goers noticed that their phones were missing and activated their “Find My Phone” app.
Some of the victims tracked down the 36-year-old and followed him until he was detained by security officers.
He was subsequently arrested by police who found more than 100 cellphones in his backpack, officials said.
Henao was charged with grand theft and possession of stolen property and was released on $10,000 bail.
The Coachella festival is held annually in the desert of southern California and runs two consecutive weekends.

Related Articles

LOS ANGELES: A thief who made off with cell phones belonging to more than 100 people at the Coachella music festival in California may want to consider a new line of work.
Police said Reinaldo De Jesus Henao, of New York, was arrested on Friday with his booty in his backpack after dozens of festival-goers noticed that their phones were missing and activated their “Find My Phone” app.
Some of the victims tracked down the 36-year-old and followed him until he was detained by security officers.
He was subsequently arrested by police who found more than 100 cellphones in his backpack, officials said.
Henao was charged with grand theft and possession of stolen property and was released on $10,000 bail.
The Coachella festival is held annually in the desert of southern California and runs two consecutive weekends.

Tags: Phone Coachella theft police

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

At 117, Jamaican woman likely just became world’s oldest

DUANVALE, Jamaica: Violet Brown spent much of her life cutting sugarcane in the fields around her...

Supermodel Naomi Campbell in Bahrain for Grand Prix

MANAMA, Bahrain: British supermodel and actress Naomi Campbell was in Bahrain on Sunday for the...

At 117, Jamaican woman likely just became world’s oldest
Supermodel Naomi Campbell in Bahrain for Grand Prix
No stiff upper lip: Harry describes mental problems
Hip-hop artist Russ announces first concert in UAE
Janet Jackson’s husband writes message to star
Phone app nabs Coachella festival cell phone thief
Latest News
At 117, Jamaican woman likely just became world’s oldest
2 views
1 million expats expected to leave Kingdom under amnesty plan
338 views
Riyadh congratulates Erdogan on success of Turkish referendum
89 views
‘We want to learn’: Iraqi girls back at school after years under Daesh
45 views
Houthis ‘depriving millions of Yemeni children of education’
59 views
Al-Falih announces package of renewable energy projects
604 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR