Last updated: 43 min ago

Saudi Arabia

GCC-Britain conference to focus on public, private sector partnership

Rashid Hassan |
RIYADH: A joint conference between the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the UK will convene in London on Wednesday to explore partnership between the public and private sectors.
Ahmed Al-Kaabi, a spokesman at the GCC General Secretariat here, said Monday the conference comes as implementation of an agreement concluded at the first summit between the GCC countries and the UK held in Bahrain last December.
Notably, speaking at the maiden summit in Bahrain, British Prime Minister Theresa May suggested joint discussions to improve trade ties with Gulf countries as Britain prepares to leave the EU after a referendum vote last June to quit the bloc and seek stronger global ties.
Abdulaziz Hamad Aluwaisheq, GCC assistant secretary general for political affairs and negotiations, said the conference would focus on the implementation of the joint work action between the two friendly sides.
The joint work action includes the increase in investments between the UK and the GCC, encouragement of investment partnerships and enhancement of relations between businessmen and representatives of the private sector from both sides.
Aluwaisheq said the conference would also explore the national transformation programs and economic diversification plans adopted by the GCC countries. Conference participants also will examine laws and legislation approved by the GCC countries to increase foreign investments in infrastructure, health, telecom, energy and IT in the framework of their attempt to diversify their economies.
The GCC official also said the conference will be joined by representatives from the GCC ministries of foreign affairs, finance, economy, planning, commerce, industry, telecom, IT, health, education and investments.
