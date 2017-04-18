Saudi Labor Ministry to establish voluntary sections for non-profit sector

JEDDAH: The Labor and Social Development Ministry is considering establishing departments for voluntary work in 200 civil organizations in the Kingdom and increasing the number of volunteers from 24,500 to 300,000 by 2020.

The ministry said it is seeking to identify the voluntary needs of each organization to provide volunteers according to the needs of the organization.

The ministry is targeting non-profit organizations including the civil organizations and foundations, neighborhood centers and cooperative organizations.

The ministry stressed that it will deal with rehabilitating and training volunteers, following up on their performance, publishing their achievements and the social and economic influence they have contributed with after their voluntary work.

The initiative aims to find a unified methodology that controls the agreement between the organization and volunteers and enhances the recruitment of volunteers, developing their skills, decreases the HR costs and covering the non-profit sectors needs throughout the concept of voluntarism.

The ministry seeks to enhance the partnership between the non-profit sector and the private sector and enhance the sustainability of company’s voluntary work in the non-profit sector to participate in building the capacity of civil and social organizations.

The ministry also aims to design a batch of catalysts for volunteer and building national volunteer platform to showcase the volunteers opportunities and establishing a national record for documentation as well as spreading the awareness in the society with the concept and benefits of volunteer work and its social and economic impact.