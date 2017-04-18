  • Search form

Riyadh congratulates Erdogan on success of Turkish referendum

ARAB NEWS |
King Salman. (SPA)

JEDDAH: King Salman on Monday made a phone call to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, congratulating him and the people of Turkey on the successful conduct of a referendum on amendments to the Turkish constitution.
The king expressed hope that the new amendment would bring Turkey more stability and boost its development. He reiterated the Kingdom’s keenness for more cooperation with Turkey. Earlier, in Riyadh, the Cabinet also congratulated Erdogan.
The Cabinet condemned the suicide bombings that targeted refugees in two Syrian villages and similar bombings in Mogadishu.
The Cabinet stressed the strength of the Saudi economy as the Ministry of Finance has received strong demand from investors for the first international issuance under the sukuk program. 

