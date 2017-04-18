Uber launches ‘Driver Verification’ safety feature in KSA

Uber has announced the launch of “Driver Verification” in Saudi Arabia aiming to improve safety for both driver-partners and riders.

The innovative technology feature works by prompting driver-partners to share a selfie from time to time before going online, to ensure the driver using the app matches the account profile Uber has on file. Not only will the new app protects drivers’ accounts from being compromised and prevent fraud, it will also protect riders by building another layer of accountability into the app, ensuring the right person is behind the wheel.

Uber is consistently developing and testing new solutions, to prevent and reduce risk.

It is working to enhance the potential of its features to anticipate issues before they even happen.

Driver Verification is the latest safety feature to be rolled out by Uber, following a trial in the US last year, where the technology was successful in verifying more than 99 percent of driver-partners in the pilot program.

Designed using Microsoft Cognitive Services, the new feature is currently being rolled out to international markets including the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt and other countries. Driver Verification will be a phased roll-out and not all driver-partners will see the option right away.

Zeid Hreish, general manager of Uber KSA, said: “At Uber, safety is our number one priority — whether you’re a driver-partner or a rider. That’s why we continue to develop our technology to enhance the safety of thousands of driver-partners and riders across Saudi Arabia. After a very successful pilot program in the US, we are delighted to be launching Driver Verification here in Saudi Arabia. Innovation never stops at Uber and we will continue our drive to improve and enhance our app’s products and features.” From time to time, driver-partners are asked to take a selfie in the Uber app before they accept rides. Uber then uses Microsoft’s Cognitive Services to instantly compare this photo to the one corresponding with the account on file. If the two photos do not match, the account is temporarily blocked while the company looks into the situation.

