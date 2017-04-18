West Elm opens first furniture store in Qatar

West Elm, a home retailer, has opened its first furniture store in Qatar, at the Doha Festival City (DFC).

The US-based retailer’s store has a rich selection of organic, handcrafted, sustainably-sourced products and home design services that are fashioned to make an impact in everyday life.

The new store offers its customers in Doha an extraordinary freedom of choice. From sectional sofas and loveseats, to dining, bedroom, beddings, decorative accessories and home office items, the showroom renders furniture that fits every style and space.

Amminuddin Abdul, West Elm Doha’s general manager, said: “We are really excited about marking our first footprint in Qatar and we can’t wait to fuse our creative minds together with our clients as we empower them to build and design a unique space that they can truly call ‘home.’

“Everything we have at our West Elm Doha store has been purposefully created with one goal in mind; to help families and home owners express their personal style at home and in the world.

To empower our customers to bring their unique story to life, we not only put a world of furniture choices at their fingertips, but our in-store stylists are also here to help them with everything from mixing and matching colors to designing their entire living space,” he added.

Since it opened its first store in Brooklyn in 2002, West Elm’s mission has been to make an impact in the lives of its customers and the communities they live in. The brand is centered on affordable modern designs and ethical business practices.

Over 90 percent of West Elm’s products are exclusively designed in-house by a network of more than 35 artisan groups in 15 countries.

DFC is the largest shopping and entertainment mall in Qatar. In addition to hosting the retailer’s first furniture store in the country, DFC is home to more than 500 internationally celebrated brands and entertainment venues. Through its DFC showroom, West Elm Doha aims to be the home retailer of choice for families and style-conscious professionals.

West Elm, a home retailer, has opened its first furniture store in Qatar, at the Doha Festival City (DFC).

The US-based retailer’s store has a rich selection of organic, handcrafted, sustainably-sourced products and home design services that are fashioned to make an impact in everyday life.

The new store offers its customers in Doha an extraordinary freedom of choice. From sectional sofas and loveseats, to dining, bedroom, beddings, decorative accessories and home office items, the showroom renders furniture that fits every style and space.

Amminuddin Abdul, West Elm Doha’s general manager, said: “We are really excited about marking our first footprint in Qatar and we can’t wait to fuse our creative minds together with our clients as we empower them to build and design a unique space that they can truly call ‘home.’

“Everything we have at our West Elm Doha store has been purposefully created with one goal in mind; to help families and home owners express their personal style at home and in the world.

To empower our customers to bring their unique story to life, we not only put a world of furniture choices at their fingertips, but our in-store stylists are also here to help them with everything from mixing and matching colors to designing their entire living space,” he added.

Since it opened its first store in Brooklyn in 2002, West Elm’s mission has been to make an impact in the lives of its customers and the communities they live in. The brand is centered on affordable modern designs and ethical business practices.

Over 90 percent of West Elm’s products are exclusively designed in-house by a network of more than 35 artisan groups in 15 countries.

DFC is the largest shopping and entertainment mall in Qatar. In addition to hosting the retailer’s first furniture store in the country, DFC is home to more than 500 internationally celebrated brands and entertainment venues. Through its DFC showroom, West Elm Doha aims to be the home retailer of choice for families and style-conscious professionals.