CSC reviews plans to support Saudi businesses

RIYADH: Leaders of the Council of Saudi Chambers (CSC) on Monday reviewed the CSC’s future plans and initiatives in a meeting in the capital, with the aim of serving the Saudi business community.

The meeting, headed by CSC board Chairman Ahmed Al-Rajhi, was attended by Secretary-General Saud Al-Mishari and heads of departments and specialized centers at the CSC.

Meeting participants listened to a detailed report on plans and activities that the CSC seeks to implement in support of the government’s economic and development plans, notably Vision 2030.

Al-Rajhi called on the business sector to fully shoulder its responsibilities to have a leading role in development projects, supporting the job-localization drive, training national cadres and social responsibility.

He commended the role of the general secretariat for international affairs in promoting Saudi relations with global trade partners, attracting foreign investments and enabling Saudi investors to have their products in foreign markets.

He touched on the importance of specialized centers at the CSC for small and medium enterprise (SMEs), family companies and businesswomen affairs. Al-Rajhi also called for effective partnership between public- and private-sector institutions.