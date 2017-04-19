  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 6 min 14 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

CSC reviews plans to support Saudi businesses

SHARIF M. TAHA
CSC leaders review future initiatives and plans at a meeting on Monday in Riyadh. (AN photo)

RIYADH: Leaders of the Council of Saudi Chambers (CSC) on Monday reviewed the CSC’s future plans and initiatives in a meeting in the capital, with the aim of serving the Saudi business community.

The meeting, headed by CSC board Chairman Ahmed Al-Rajhi, was attended by Secretary-General Saud Al-Mishari and heads of departments and specialized centers at the CSC.

Meeting participants listened to a detailed report on plans and activities that the CSC seeks to implement in support of the government’s economic and development plans, notably Vision 2030.

Al-Rajhi called on the business sector to fully shoulder its responsibilities to have a leading role in development projects, supporting the job-localization drive, training national cadres and social responsibility.

He commended the role of the general secretariat for international affairs in promoting Saudi relations with global trade partners, attracting foreign investments and enabling Saudi investors to have their products in foreign markets.

He touched on the importance of specialized centers at the CSC for small and medium enterprise (SMEs), family companies and businesswomen affairs. Al-Rajhi also called for effective partnership between public- and private-sector institutions.

RIYADH: Leaders of the Council of Saudi Chambers (CSC) on Monday reviewed the CSC’s future plans and initiatives in a meeting in the capital, with the aim of serving the Saudi business community.

The meeting, headed by CSC board Chairman Ahmed Al-Rajhi, was attended by Secretary-General Saud Al-Mishari and heads of departments and specialized centers at the CSC.

Meeting participants listened to a detailed report on plans and activities that the CSC seeks to implement in support of the government’s economic and development plans, notably Vision 2030.

Al-Rajhi called on the business sector to fully shoulder its responsibilities to have a leading role in development projects, supporting the job-localization drive, training national cadres and social responsibility.

He commended the role of the general secretariat for international affairs in promoting Saudi relations with global trade partners, attracting foreign investments and enabling Saudi investors to have their products in foreign markets.

He touched on the importance of specialized centers at the CSC for small and medium enterprise (SMEs), family companies and businesswomen affairs. Al-Rajhi also called for effective partnership between public- and private-sector institutions.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Arab Tourism Organization to put up regional tourism training center in Tunisia

Saudi Crown prince extends National Project for Narcotic Prevention activities for one more year

RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, minister of interior, gave the green light for the...

Arab Tourism Organization to put up regional tourism training center in Tunisia
Saudi Crown prince extends National Project for Narcotic Prevention activities for one more year
Saudi Labor market has structural problems, says minister
Deal signed for surgeries outside official working hours
Yemeni women’s living conditions difficult under Houthis
Houthis, Saleh militias violate sanctity of 750 mosques in Yemen
Latest News
Adidas apologizes after backlash over Boston Marathon ‘survivor’ e-mail
65 views
US VP Pence says working with allies to put pressure on N.Korea
112 views
New Zealand tightens immigration rules in ‘Kiwi-first’ crackdown
747 views
US: Human rights violations drive conflicts like Syria
108 views
Trump’s threatened ‘armada’ still far from N. Korea: official
407 views
3 dead as man goes on killing spree in US city
311 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR