Deal signed for surgeries outside official working hours

RIYADH: Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah signed a community partnership agreement with Al-Ihsan Medical Charity Society in Jazan on Sunday to develop a program to support surgical operations outside official working hours.

The one-year agreement will help registered patients in hospitals in the Jazan region undergo surgeries outside regular working hours.

The agreement is borne out of the ministry’s interest in boosting the contribution of the charity sector to health development, said a ministry official, adding: “The agreement will make use of the capabilities of each party so as to achieve integration and comprehensive care.”

It also aims to serve patients referred by the charity who have not received treatment in a timely manner or are unable to afford it.

The agreement is renewable at the request of both parties.

The initiative comes within the framework of the community partnership program, one of the ministry's initiatives that aims to activate all segments of society to contribute to health development and foster relations between the ministry and society to enhance the health of citizens.