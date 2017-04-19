Saudi Crown prince extends National Project for Narcotic Prevention activities for one more year

RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, minister of interior, gave the green light for the National Project for Narcotic Prevention (Nebras) to continue for another year.

Abdulilah bin Mohammed Al-Sharif, secretary-general of the National Commission for Narcotic Control and chairman of the Board of Directors of the Nebras Project, said Prince Naif, who is also the chairman of the National Committee for Narcotics Control (NCNC), has approved 17 training centers to train counselors and staff to help reduce drug abuse.

Al-Sharif said the programs are aimed at creating awareness among intermediate, secondary and university students, teachers, imams and health specialists.

It is a national project with the goal to pool efforts in the fight against drugs.

Al-Sharif also said the project involves family and child programs designed to raise awareness of families about the harmful effects of drugs and ways of preventing abuse.

The program also includes Nebras Sports Stars program, which uses sports stars to send messages about drug abuse aimed at 10- to 15-year-olds. Other aspects of the campaign include research programs to help workers in the field of prevention. The Consulting Center program is a national program for addiction counseling and the Saudi Al-Marsad program monitors all programs and activities carried out by authorities in the field of prevention and control of drugs.

The National Commission for Narcotic Control, represented by Nebras, recently concluded 45 training courses where a large number of managers were trained in the prevention of drugs and other psychotropic substances in many regions of the Kingdom such as Makkah, Jazan, Najran, Tabuk, Northern Borders, Eastern Region, Qassim, Riyadh, Al-Baha and Jouf.