US VP Pence says working with allies to put pressure on N.Korea

Reuters |
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence delivers a speech to U.S. and Japanese service members on the flight deck of the USS Ronald Reagan, a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered super carrier, at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday. (Reuters)
TOKYO: US Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday that Washington would work with its allies and China to put economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea but added that America would defeat any attack with an “overwhelming response.”
Pence was speaking aboard the USS Ronald Reagan, a Nimitz class aircraft carrier currently undergoing scheduled maintenance at its home port of Yokosuka, Japan.
Pence also said the United States would protect freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea, where Beijing is entangled in territorial rows with several Southeast Asia nations.
Comments

