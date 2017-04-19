Adidas apologizes after backlash over Boston Marathon ‘survivor’ e-mail

DUBAI: German sportswear giant Adidas has apologized after facing social media backlash over an e-mail it sent out on Tuesday congratulating runners in the Boston Marathon for having “survived” the race.

Many online slammed the company on its choice of words as memories of the deadly 2013 marathon bombing remain fresh in people’s minds.

“Congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon!” Adidas said in the subject line of an e-mail it sent to the 26,492 participants who finished the annual race Monday.

Social media users were quick to criticize the e-mail.

“Poor choice of words for the Boston marathon,” one Twitter user said.



.@adidas you may want to rethink the subject line pic.twitter.com/curUb8FieO — Mike Denison (@mikd33) April 18, 2017