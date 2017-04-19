Mike Tyson to open boxing gym in Dubai

DUBAI: Former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson is set to open a fitness center in Dubai, he announced Tuesday.

The 50-year-old US boxer is due to reveal more details at a May 4 conference in the city but released a statement on why he chose to locate his latest venture in Dubai.

“Dubai has established itself on the world map by hosting many leading sports events and icons, and there is definitely a niche in this market for a fitness center that is associated with quality and driven by a hard-core, challenging philosophy like mine.

“I strive to maintain consistency across all my centers with trainers that have been certified by me as well as exceptional training staff who will be on site to ensure a certain benchmark is maintained. I am positive that this is going to be only the beginning of a long-running successful association between myself and the region.”

Franchises of the center are also set to open across the Middle East, West Africa, China, France and Australia.

The fitness centers will feature a full scale boxing ring and a range of fitness classes.

Tyson would not be the first boxing champion to dream of opening a gym in Dubai.

In 2013, British boxer David Haye announced plans to open the Hayemaker Gym but faced issues after being arrested for a bounced cheque in 2015.

Haye’s gym is yet to open.