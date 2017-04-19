Marlins flirt with combined no-hitter in 5-0 victory

SEATTLE: Wei-Yin Chen and two relievers fell two outs shy of Miami’s first combined no-hitter and the Marlins one-hit the Seattle Mariners in a 5-0 victory Tuesday night.

The Marlins were on the verge of the sixth no-hitter in franchise history when Mitch Haniger lined a one-out double into right-center field off Kyle Barraclough. The right-hander recovered to strike out Robinson Cano and get Nelson Cruz to line out to end it.

Chen (2-0) did the heavy lifting, silencing the Mariners for seven innings. He was pulled by manager Don Mattingly after throwing 100 pitches, and the bullpen sought to finish what the left-hander from Taiwan had started. Brad Ziegler got three groundouts to get through the eighth, including close plays at first base to get Leonys Martin and Jarrod Dyson, but Haniger got the better of Barraclough, extending his hitting streak to 12 games.

Miami got within four outs of a combined no-hitter Sunday, but the New York Mets’ Neil Walker singled against Ziegler with two outs in the eighth.

Seattle starter Yovani Gallardo (0-2) allowed four runs on nine hits.

Phillies 6 Mets 2, 10 innings: In New York, Cameron Rupp drove in the tiebreaking run with a sacrifice fly and Philadelphia scored four times in the 10th inning to beat struggling New York.

Odubel Herrera homered early for the Phillies, who took advantage of a pivotal error by third baseman Jose Reyes and handed the Mets their fourth straight defeat. Reyes dropped a two-out popup in the eighth inning before Andres Blanco tied it at 2 with an RBI double.

Luis Garcia (1-0) pitched a scoreless ninth for Philadelphia.

With All-Star closer Jeurys Familia set to return from a domestic violence suspension Thursday, the Mets’ bullpen was beaten again after Zack Wheeler pitched five solid innings. Rafael Montero (0-2) took the loss.

New York’s last five games have been decided in the winning team’s final at-bat, including three losses at Miami last weekend.

Athletics 4 Rangers 2: In Oakland, California, Andrew Triggs allowed three hits over six innings to outpitch Yu Darvish, and Oakland beat Texas.

Adam Rosales hit a two-run home run and Khris Davis added a sacrifice fly as part of a four-run sixth as the A’s overcame their majors-leading 17th error to snap a four-game losing streak.

Triggs (3-0) gave up two unearned runs, didn’t walk a batter and had five strikeouts. The right-hander has not allowed an earned run in 17 2/3 innings, an Oakland record for starting pitchers to begin a season.

Darvish (1-2) faced the minimum through five, but came apart in the sixth and lost for the fourth time in six starts at the Oakland Coliseum.

Rockies 4 Dodgers 3: In Los Angeles, Nolan Arenado homered twice, Trevor Story also connected and Colorado held off Los Angeles.

Greg Holland gave up two runs in the ninth inning but earned his eighth save. With runners at first and second, Adrian Gonzalez grounded out to end it.

Arenado hit a two-run homer into the left-field bleachers off Hyun-Jin Ryu (0-3) in the first. The slugger added his sixth of the season in the fifth.

Chris Rusin (2-0) pitched 1 1/3 perfect innings for Colorado.

White Sox 4 Yankees 1: In New York, Miguel Gonzalez pitched shutout ball into the ninth inning to win a road start for the first time in two years, Leury Garcia and Avisail Garcia homered off Luis Severino, and Chicago stopped New York’s eight-game winning streak.

Gonzalez (2-0) allowed four hits — all infield singles — and one run in 8 1/3 innings, struck out four and walked one. He had been 0-7 in 19 road starts since a victory at Tampa Bay for Baltimore on July 25, 2015.

The right-hander retired his first 12 batters before Starling Castro’s infield single on a slow bouncer to shortstop leading off the fifth and threw just 88 pitches.

Severino (1-1) was dominant for much of the night, throwing his fastball at up to 99 mph. He allowed just three hits in a career-high eight innings, struck out 10 and walked none.

Cubs 9 Brewers 7: In Chicago, Kyle Schwarber and Miguel Montero each hit a two-run homer, Albert Almora Jr. and Jon Jay added run-scoring hits in a four-run sixth inning and Chicago rallied from five down in a win over Milwaukee.

Brewers slugger Eric Thames had two doubles and three hits but ended his franchise record-tying homer streak at five games.

Wade Davis got his third save and the bullpen retired 15 of its final 16 batters as the Cubs snapped a four-game skid.

The Brewers staked Jimmy Nelson to a 5-0 lead in the third, but the right-hander couldn’t make it hold, allowing seven runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings. Reliever Jared Hughes (1-1) took the loss.

Brett Anderson pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed six runs and eight hits. Justin Grimm (1-0) worked a scoreless sixth for the win.

Reds 9 Orioles 3: In Cincinnati, Adam Duvall hit his first career grand slam, Joey Votto had a two-run shot and Bronson Arroyo got his first win in almost three years.

The 40-year-old Arroyo (1-2) allowed three runs in five innings, including Adam Jones’ two-run homer in the fifth. The victory was Arroyo’s first since June 15, 2014, for Arizona against the Dodgers. That was his last appearance before elbow and shoulder injuries knocked him out of action until this month. The longtime Red got his first win with Cincinnati since Sept. 22, 2013.

