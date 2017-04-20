  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

99,000 hits on workers’ culture site in March: Labor Ministry

ARAB NEWS
RIYADH: A report published by the Ministry of Labor and Social Development stated that the number of hits on its website reached 99,888 in March, including 51,782 new visitors.
The ministry established the website to raise laborers’ awareness about their rights and duties, and familiarize them with the labor law, which regulates the relationship between employees and the employers.
Of the inquiries, 299 were related to work contracts, while those related to end-of-service indemnities reached 266; 152 people asked about the Wage Protection Program.
The report said that most inquiries came from Riyadh, 785, followed by Makkah, with 518, and 436 from the Eastern Province.
The report also said that the highest number of inquiries came from the Kingdom with 1,924 applications, followed by Egypt, with 262, and Jordan, 80, according to the Labor Consultant website.
The “Labor Culture” site provides labor consultancy services that allow customers to seek advice on the business system and rights of the working women and people with disabilities.
The site also promotes awareness about the labor mechanism, including rights and duties, culture and work environment, and public rights for contract workers, wages, working hours, training and qualification, duties and disciplinary rules, end of service benefits, leave, and labor committees.
MOST POPULAR