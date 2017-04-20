Tourism is new investment avenue for citizens: SCTH

RIYADH: Tourism has become a new source of investment for citizens, said Prince Sultan bin Salman, president of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH), the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Following the inaugural ceremony of “Abha, the capital of Arab tourism 2017” in Asir region, Prince Sultan said the tourism sector enjoys the support and care of King Salman.

The SCTH has prepared many locations for citizens to invest in, and tourism projects will be announced this summer throughout the Kingdom, said Prince Sultan.

Tourism and heritage have become a strong economic industry, and a key generator of investment and job opportunities, he added.

The SCTH is prepared to embrace Saudis wishing to enter the sector, and provide them with training and funding in a number of areas, including crafts, urban heritage, business administration, hotel management and hospitality, he said.

The SCTH and the Education Ministry have agreed to offer investment opportunities to scholarship students, not just job opportunities.

Asir Gov. Prince Faisal bin Khalid has proposed a forum for investors to explore decisions and regulations approved by the government, Prince Sultan said, adding that some companies are working to revive historical locations and convert them into hotels and hospitality facilities.

There will be new tourist destinations in Okaz city after the holy month of Ramadan, followed by Al-Qair and other mountainous, coastal and desert areas, he said.

The Kingdom is expected to become a prime tourist destination in the coming years, he added.

