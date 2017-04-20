KSRelief extends humanitarian work to 37 countries

MOSCOW: The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSRelief) has extended its humanitarian work to 37 countries, said Abdullah Al-Rabiah, adviser to the Royal Court and KSRelief’s general supervisor.

The Center has formed a network of more than 102 local, regional and international partners to implement more than 191 projects worldwide, he added.

His remarks came at a meeting with Russian media representatives during his official visit to Moscow at the invitation of Mikhail Bogdanov, the Russian president’s special envoy for the Middle East and Africa, and deputy foreign minister.

Al-Rabiah briefed them on KSRelief’s various projects, especially in Yemen and Syria. “Since its inception, KSRelief has been able to deliver assistance to many countries in a systematic humanitarian action in accordance with international humanitarian law,” he said.

“The Kingdom’s established principles work to provide assistance without any motives or discrimination, prompted by serving the human being wherever he is, and looking for the needy everywhere and providing them with assistance.”

KSRelief’s humanitarian assistance in Yemen includes environmental sanitation, agricultural and water programs, he said.

“This assistance has reached all parts of Yemen... regardless of who controls them.”

The Center is at the forefront of humanitarian organizations operating in Yemen, he added.

KSRelief, in cooperation with the coalition forces and the Saudi Defense Ministry, broke the siege of the city of Taiz by air-dropping food and medicine, he said.

The Center also used animals to deliver oxygen cylinders to besieged areas, Al-Rabiah added, saying Houthi militias were withholding or looting the aid provided by KSRelief to people in need.

