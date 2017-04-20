  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Public, private sectors urged to provide more jobs for local youths

MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN |
Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar attends the graduation ceremony of the Institute of Public Administration (IPA) at the King Salman Convention Center on Monday. (AN photo)
RIYADH: Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar has urged the public and private sectors to intensify efforts to provide more jobs for local youths.
The prince was addressing the graduation ceremony of the Institute of Public Administration (IPA) at the King Salman Convention Center in Riyadh.
The public sector, including the ministries of labor and social development, and the civil service are doing their best to develop local human resources to feed the Kingdom’s employment market, he said.
Unemployment is a global phenomenon, and government and non-government agencies should do their best to solve the problem by providing proper training to male and female youths according to their aptitudes, he added.
