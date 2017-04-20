Australians poke fun at citizenship law changes targeting migrants

DUBAI: Australians have reacted online to plans to raise the bar for handing out citizenships by lengthening the waiting period, adding a new “Australian values” test and raising the standard for English language as part of a shakeup of its immigration program.

The move comes in a week when Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced axing a temporary work visa popular with foreigners and replacing it with a tougher program in a bid to put “Australia First.”

Australia has seen the rise of nationalist, anti-immigration politics with far-right wing parties such as One Nation garnering strong public support, while the popularity of Turnbull’s ruling center-right government has been languishing.

The new citizenship requirements are expected to be passed by parliament with the backing of right-wing Senators.

On Thursday, Turnbull said basic English would no longer be sufficient to become an Australian citizen under the new test.

“What we are doing is strengthening our multicultural society and strengthening our values,” Turnbull told reporters in Canberra. “Australian citizenship should be honored, cherished. It’s a privilege.”

“I reckon if we went out today and said to Australians, “Do you think you could become an Australian citizen without being able to speak English?” They’d say, “You’re kidding. Surely you’d have to be able to speak English.”

Turnbull said the current immigration process was mainly “administrative” while the citizenship test largely a “civics test.”

The current citizenship multiple-choice questionnaire tests a person’s knowledge of Australian laws, national symbols and colors of the Aboriginal flag. But Turnbull said it was not adequate to judge whether a person would accept “Australian values.”

However, Turnbull was not able to definitely outline what exactly “Australian values” are, saying the matter would be put to “public consultation.”

Australian Twitter users reacted to the vague statement.

“Wow. Malcolm Turnbull asked to summarize what ‘Australian values’ are. Doesn’t answer, says it will go out for public consultation...” one user tweeted.



Wow. Malcolm Turnbull asked to summarise what 'Australian values' are. Doesn't answer, says it will go out for public consultation... — Bevan Shields (@BevanShields) April 19, 2017

Systematically destroy 200+ indigenous languages, then insist newcomers speak yours (which you're barely literate in).#AustralianValues — Craig Andrew Batty (@ResignInShame) April 19, 2017

Locking up desperate people fleeing horror, famine and war in offshore prison camps. #AustralianValues — Dave Donovan (@davrosz) April 20, 2017

Saying you're not racist while you have the highest population of incarcerated Indigenous people in the entire world #AustralianValues — Peter Thrupp (@PeterThrupp) April 20, 2017

Australian values: finding out how much the neighbours got for their house #AustralianValues — Caroline Overington (@overingtonc) April 19, 2017

Others took to social media to poke fun at the concept.(With Reuters)