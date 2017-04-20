  • Search form

  • Australians poke fun at citizenship law changes targeting migrants

Australians poke fun at citizenship law changes targeting migrants

Arab News |
Australian PM Turnbull speaks on Australia's citizenship test during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra. (Reuters/Arab News)

DUBAI: Australians have reacted online to plans to raise the bar for handing out citizenships by lengthening the waiting period, adding a new “Australian values” test and raising the standard for English language as part of a shakeup of its immigration program.
The move comes in a week when Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced axing a temporary work visa popular with foreigners and replacing it with a tougher program in a bid to put “Australia First.”
Australia has seen the rise of nationalist, anti-immigration politics with far-right wing parties such as One Nation garnering strong public support, while the popularity of Turnbull’s ruling center-right government has been languishing.
The new citizenship requirements are expected to be passed by parliament with the backing of right-wing Senators.
On Thursday, Turnbull said basic English would no longer be sufficient to become an Australian citizen under the new test.
“What we are doing is strengthening our multicultural society and strengthening our values,” Turnbull told reporters in Canberra. “Australian citizenship should be honored, cherished. It’s a privilege.”
“I reckon if we went out today and said to Australians, “Do you think you could become an Australian citizen without being able to speak English?” They’d say, “You’re kidding. Surely you’d have to be able to speak English.”
Turnbull said the current immigration process was mainly “administrative” while the citizenship test largely a “civics test.”
The current citizenship multiple-choice questionnaire tests a person’s knowledge of Australian laws, national symbols and colors of the Aboriginal flag. But Turnbull said it was not adequate to judge whether a person would accept “Australian values.”
However, Turnbull was not able to definitely outline what exactly “Australian values” are, saying the matter would be put to “public consultation.”
Australian Twitter users reacted to the vague statement.
“Wow. Malcolm Turnbull asked to summarize what ‘Australian values’ are. Doesn’t answer, says it will go out for public consultation...” one user tweeted.


Others took to social media to poke fun at the concept.


(With Reuters)

