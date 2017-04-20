Turkish minister says ECHR has no jurisdiction over referendum

  • Search form

ANKARA: Turkey’s Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Thursday that the European Court of Human Rights had no jurisdiction to rule on appeals over the referendum granting President Tayyip Erdogan new powers.
The main opposition CHP party said on Wednesday it might take its appeal for the referendum to be annulled to Turkey’s Constitutional Court or the ECHR after the country’s electoral authority rejected challenges by the CHP and two other parties.

