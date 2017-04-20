  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Food & Health
  • Dessert fans react as Lebanese ice cream shop debuts zucchini flavor

Food & Health

Dessert fans react as Lebanese ice cream shop debuts zucchini flavor

Arab News |
Fadi Fruits on the outskirts of Beirut introduced the flavor on its Facebook page. (Photo courtesy: Facebook)

DUBAI: An ice cream shop in Lebanon has caused confusion on social media by debuting a brand new, rather unexpected, flavor — zucchini.
Fadi Fruits on the outskirts of Beirut introduced the flavor on its Facebook page on April 17 and has since been the target of hundreds of ice cream fans who either love or hate the new flavor.

Twitter users began joking about other possible flavors, including macaroni with meat.


Others dreamt up strange meal combinations.

Related Articles

DUBAI: An ice cream shop in Lebanon has caused confusion on social media by debuting a brand new, rather unexpected, flavor — zucchini.
Fadi Fruits on the outskirts of Beirut introduced the flavor on its Facebook page on April 17 and has since been the target of hundreds of ice cream fans who either love or hate the new flavor.

Twitter users began joking about other possible flavors, including macaroni with meat.


Others dreamt up strange meal combinations.

Tags: Lebanon dessert ice cream Twitter social media

Comments

MORE FROM Food & Health

Dessert fans react as Lebanese ice cream shop debuts zucchini flavor

DUBAI: An ice cream shop in Lebanon has caused confusion on social media by debuting a brand new...

Aspen shares drop after report accuses it of trying to force price hikes in Europe

JOHANNESBURG: Shares in Aspen Pharmacare fell 2.5 percent on Tuesday following a British newspaper...

Dessert fans react as Lebanese ice cream shop debuts zucchini flavor
Aspen shares drop after report accuses it of trying to force price hikes in Europe
Internet brushes off Czech company for selling Miswak as trendy $5 toothbrush
Smoking to kill 200 million in China this century: WHO
At 17 kgs, eight-month-old Indian baby baffles doctors and parents
Authentic Moroccan food means no rice on the table
Latest News
Outright leads for Al-Attiyah, Sunderland, Sonik at Qatar Cross-Country Rally
7 views
Murray dumped out by Ramos-Vinolas at Monte Carlo Masters
63 views
Expendabowls hit fourth Team of the Week plum at OFBC Afternoon League
2 views
No Barcelona comeback as Juventus reaches Champions semis
15 views
Rockets overcome Westbrooks’ 51 points, take 2-0 series lead
70 views
Sunbulah, Al-Arabi face off in Titan Watch–JBL Group A finals
11 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR