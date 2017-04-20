Dessert fans react as Lebanese ice cream shop debuts zucchini flavor

DUBAI: An ice cream shop in Lebanon has caused confusion on social media by debuting a brand new, rather unexpected, flavor — zucchini.

Fadi Fruits on the outskirts of Beirut introduced the flavor on its Facebook page on April 17 and has since been the target of hundreds of ice cream fans who either love or hate the new flavor.



Twitter users began joking about other possible flavors, including macaroni with meat.



Makarone blahme icecream soon https://t.co/rtQ9KNaNVd — noor (@noorkhawand1) April 18, 2017

Can't wait to try this after I finish a strawberry lasagna with my favorite Cucumber Pepsi https://t.co/31mZOiWG7a — Jean Claude (@JCTohme) April 18, 2017

When foreigners ask me how the situation is back in Lebanon https://t.co/rBtAbiNKn3 — Bennie Adam (@Batrouni) April 18, 2017

Others dreamt up strange meal combinations.