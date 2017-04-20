Suzuki’s homer not enough as Miami loses to Seattle

SEATTLE: Miami’s Ichiro Suzuki hit his first home run on the road in nearly four years but it came in a 10-5 loss to the Mariners. The 43-year-old Suzuki homered off Evan Marshall in possibly his final at-bat at Safeco Field, where he anchored right field and the top of Seattle’s batting order for 11½ seasons.

Rookie Mitch Haniger extended his hitting streak to 13 games with three hits and four RBIs to help Seattle win for the fifth time in six games.

A night after breaking up a potential no-hitter with a ninth-inning double, Haniger scored in the first inning, had a two-run single in the second and clanged a two-run double off the wall in deep center field in the fourth. Kyle Seager also drove in four runs and was on base four times as the Mariners went 6-3 on their only homestand of April.

Felix Hernandez (2-1) allowed four runs and 12 hits in 6 1/3 innings. Miami’s Edinson Volquez (0-2) barely made it through three innings, giving up four runs, five hits and four walks.

Cubs 7 Brewers 4: In Chicago, Addison Russell hit a three-run homer off Neftali Feliz (0-2) that capped a four-run ninth inning.

Chicago trailed 4-1 before Willson Contreras’ RBI single in the sixth Carlos Torres, and Russell’s run-scoring single cut the deficit to one run in the eighth. Kris Bryant’s RBI single tied the score.

Wade Davis (2-0) worked around a walk in the ninth.

Cardinals 2 Pirates 1: In St. Louis, Dexter Fowler hit his first two home runs for St. Louis, which completed a three-game sweep — all by 2-1 scores. The Cardinals are 6-9, winning their opener and losing nine of 11 before the sweep.

Fowler had three of the Cardinals’ eight hits, including homers in the third and fifth off Gerrit Cole (1-2). Josh Bell had tied the score with a fourth-inning homer against Michael Wacha (2-1)

Trevor Rosenthal struck out Jordy Mercer and Jose Osuna with a man on for his first save this season.

Athletics 9 Rangers 1: In Oakland, California, Khris Davis hit his seventh home run of the season, Yonder Alonso and Chad Pinder also went deep.

Josh Phegley hit a two-run double in a four-run first that gave a quick lead to Jesse Hahn (1-1), who allowed one run and two hits over six innings, struck out four and walked four.

Davis hit a two-run homer in the fifth, his third home run in six games.

Martin Perez (1-2) gave up four runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Yankees 9 White Sox 1: In New York, Aaron Judge hit a 448-foot homer, Masahiro Tanaka (2-1) pitched seven innings of one-run ball and New York completed its first stretch at Yankee Stadium this season 8-1, its most wins in a homestand since going 9-1 from July 17-26, 2009.

Judge followed Starlin Castro’s three-run shot in the fifth for the Yankees’ first back-to-back homers of the season. Chase Headley and Aaron Hicks also went deep to give New York a season high four home runs.

Dylan Covey (0-1) got knocked around in his second major league start, allowing eight runs, 10 hits and three homers over five innings.

Blue Jays 3 Red Sox 0: In Toronto, Francisco Liriano (1-1) allowed four hits in 5 1/3 innings and combined with three relievers combined on a six-hitter.

Kevin Pillar had three hits for the second straight game and stole two bases as the Blue Jays won for the third time this season and improved to 2-6 on their homestand.

Toronto scored three unearned runs in the second against AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello (1-2) after errors by third baseman Pablo Sandoval and first baseman Mitch Moreland. Darwin Barney hit a two-run single and scored on Ezequiel Carrera’s single.

Roberto Osuna finished for his first save.

Mets 5 Phillies 4: In New York, Jay Bruce homered twice and drove in five runs, including a tiebreaking shot in the eighth as New York ended its four-game losing streak.

New York trailed 2-0 with two outs in the sixth before Bruce lined a three-run homer off frustrated starter Vince Velasquez. Philadelphia pulled even in the eighth, but Yoenis Cespedes singled leading off the bottom half and Bruce connected again, this time against Edubray Ramos (0-2).

Hansel Robles (3-0) struck out his only batter, and Addison Reed earned his fourth save. Reed allowed a sacrifice fly to pinch-hitter Daniel Nava after Freddy Galvis tripled, then struck out Cesar Hernandez to end it.Addison Russell hit a three-run homer off Neftali Feliz that capped a four-run ninth inning and lifted the Chicago Cubs over the Milwaukee Brewers 7-4 Wednesday.

Chicago trailed 4-1 before Willson Contreras’ RBI single in the sixth Carlos Torres, and Russell’s run-scoring single cut the deficit to one run in the eighth.

Kris Bryant hit an RBI single off Feliz (0-2) ahead of Russell’s homer.

Wade Davis (2-0) worked around a walk in the ninth.

