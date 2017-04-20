Sunbulah, Al-Arabi face off in Titan Watch–JBL Group A finals

  • Search form

ARAB NEWS |
Wasalak 40’s, 40 and above finalist.
Sunbulah Meat after winning its semifinal. (AN photos)
2 photos
JEDDAH: Sunbulah Meat of Randy Palad beat Blazers 108-99 for the Group A championship berth in the Titan Watch-JBL Invitational Basketball Tournament at Khalidia court here.
Sunbulah played its offense well in the final quarter. Pasugnod scored 38 points for Sunbulah Meat and was adjudged as Titan Watch Best Player of the game while Gandaruza top-scored with 29 points for Blazers.

This tournament is principally sponsored by Titan Watch of Al Hussaini & Al Yahya Investment Group (Othman Al-Husssaini). The co-sponsors are Giordano Fashions (Ahmadullah)and Ric Printing.

Al-Arabi defeated Tetra Pak 90-69. Arabi offense was unstoppable in the whole game as it sealed a championship showdown against Sunbulah Meat. De Boss collected 20 points for Arabi and was adjudged as the Giordano Best Player of the game while Collado had 32 points for the Tetra Pak.

Violet beat Gray 66-58 for the championship in the JBL Teens Midget Division. It was a tight ball game up to the last quarter. Romen scored 26 points for Violet and was adjudged as the JBL best player of the game while Mabanta and Mamalumpong had 22 points apiece.

Mix Violet defeated Light Blue 94-91 to tie their best-of-three championship series. Violet played their heart out as Light Blue continued to attack the enemy defense. Mohammed Acub top-score dwith 31 points for Mix Violet and was adjudged as the Titan Watch best player of the game while Amparado had 44 points for Light Blue.

Wasalak 40’s beat JDC Veterans 99-94 for the championship slot in the 40 and above division. Aquino scored 26 points for Wasalak 40’s and was adjudged as the Giordano best player of the game while Callueng chipped in 31 points for JDC Veterans.

In the JBL Teens Parents Division, Maragtas Black defeated Siglahi Blue 108-93. Donald Dolloso top-scored with 32 points for Maragtas while Elepongga had 28 points Siglahi.

Danglahi Green beat Laon-Alab Yellow 88-73. Del Rosario led the Danglahi with 28 points while Olivo collected 32 points for Laon-Alab.
