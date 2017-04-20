Expendabowls hit fourth Team of the Week plum at OFBC Afternoon League

JEDDAH: The Expendabowls became the first to have the most number of Team of the Week victories at four by winning the coveted award during the 12th session in the OFBC Friday Afternoon League Season 6 here.

Expendabowls came up with the top tally of 20 points in a low-scoring battles on the unyieldy lanes at the Iceland Bowling Center, after a 10-10 draw against

Al-Tayyer United Contracting on total pinfalls of 2,139-2,116 and rank points of 10 and 9.

As it turned out, the sides were locked in a close fight for Team of the Week award, and it was only the rank points that eventually decided the outcome.

It was the third time in the last four weeks that Expendabowls enjoyed the limelight. They won the first of their four accolades during the third week of the four-man team league event organized by Overseas Filipino Bowlers Club.

Joel Nidoy’s Al-Tayyer ended the day on 19 points in a tie with Velocity Strikers who ended a four-week losing streak with a 12-8 victory over whipping team SGH Bowling Group on total pinfalls of 2,010-1,987 and rank points of 7-5.

Shadow Bowlers and Toshi likewise tied on 18 points after contrasting results against respective opponents Arci-5 10-10 (2,064-1,979 and 8-6) and Nilobabes 12-8 (2,000-1,985 and 6-4).

The match between RTJ Transient House and Youngsters also ended in a 10-10 draw on total pinfalls of 1,671 and 1,883 and rank points of 1-2.

Jon Belo made it a double for Expendabowls when he took the men’s Bowler of the Week award on 630 on scratch games of 222, 140 and 196 while Carol Rio of Youngsters had her first taste of the individual award when she shot 553 to become the ladies’ Bowler of the Week.

Danny Atubang tallied 525 and Marlyn Mangunay had 503 to back up Belo at Expendabowls. Gil Catral at 477 was the fourth player to count in the team.

Al-Tayyer had Alex Duma crossing 600 on 605 while his wife Carmen provided support with her 530 to go with the 507 by Jojo Esperanzate and 474 by Jack Jarin.

Gizelle Virtudazo and Toto Lim carded 521 and 509 at the helm of Velocity that also got 499 from Rhyan Tasic and 481 from Jaime “Paco” Flores.

Over at Shadow Bowlers the trio of Jhun Ejanda, Hadi Pacheo and Rosalie Due Agustin rolled 549, 528 and 522 with Hercie Bosito on 465.

Rudy “RJ” Jamon, who led the OFBC family during the masalama for team captains Gil Catral of Expendabowls and Vic Gonzales of Youngters, took charge at Transient House on 457.

Catral and Gonzales, who have since both left the Kingdom on exit-only visa, were given plaques of appreciation by the OFBC.

Toshi’s big win against league-leading Nilobabes was chiefly the work of Cesar Sacramed 536 and Cesar Pagtalunan 523 with help from Vivian Sacramed 487 and Rico Bulalayao 184.

Team standings after the 12th week:

1. Nilobabes 259.0 2. Toshi 240.5 3. RTJ Transient House 231.0 4. Al-Tayyer Contracting 207.0 5. The Expandabowls 183.0 6. Shadow Bowlers 169.0 7. Velocity Strikers 164.5 8. Arci-5 158.0 9. Saudi German Hospital 121.5 10. Youngsters 110.5

