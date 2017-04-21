Saudi Arabia's drug prevention agencies raise awareness of narcotics

RIYADH: Maj. Gen. Ahmed bin Saadi Al-Zahrani, general-director of the General Directorate for Drug Control, said the directorate, in cooperation with the National Drug Prevention Project (Nebras) distributed drug awareness pamphlets at the recently concluded King Abdulaziz Camel Festival to alert festival-goers of the dangers of drugs.

Awareness packs were distributed to the festival visitors and presents were given to children, who also enjoyed an art corner where they could draw images highlighting human values.

Al-Zahrani said the directorate will make sure it secures a presence at all occasions and activities, particularly those involving families, to spread awareness about the dangers of narcotics and their negative effect on individuals, society and the nation as a whole.

Abdullilah bin Mohammed Al-Sharif, secretary-general of Nebras and chairman of the National Commission for Narcotics Control, said that the festival was a cultural and sports venue that highlights Saudi Arabia’s heritage and civilization.

As such, he said, Nebras makes sure it takes part in such gatherings as part of its effort to increase people’s awareness to the danger of drugs.

He added that the directorate works hard to increase the level of awareness and create an integrated social and health environment free from disease and epidemics, as well as from drugs and psychotropic substances.

Al-Sharif said that the country is exerting efforts to address the phenomenon of drug addiction, and eventually eliminate it.

These efforts are in line with the Nebras project, which strives to unite all efforts in the fight against drugs in the Kingdom by “developing preventive plans and programs to prevent the spread of these drugs in our homes, and organizing awareness-raising activities that disseminate knowledge about the deleterious effects of drugs and give those taking them the power to refuse using them.”

Exhibition supervisor Col. Sami bin Khaled Al-Hmoud, director of the Directorate of Guidance at the General Directorate for Drug Control, said that the exhibition consisted of five sections where security experts talked about the devastating results of drugs on society and the psychology of the persons taking them.

He also detailed the symptoms of those abusing drugs and the methods used to push drugs, as well as drug labels, to help parents become aware and exercise control over their children.

Various services were also provided by concerned authorities to addicts, at the exhibition.

Al-Hmoud said that during the exhibition, several awareness films were screened, explaining to visitors the dangers involved in drug abuse.

