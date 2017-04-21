Germany supports Saudi Arabia's economic plan: Envoy

RIYADH: German Ambassador Dieter W. Haller said on Thursday that Germany supports the Kingdom in realizing its Vision 2030 by offering high-tech products and know-how.

The German envoy made the announcement as he addressed more than 150 representatives of companies, business chambers and government ministries during the German Breakfast and Catalog Show at a local hotel in the Saudi capital on Thursday.

The event has been held for 13 years and has a long tradition of helping establish bilateral trade relations, which amounted to almost €8 billion (SR32 billion) in 2016.

Oliver Oehms, of the German Saudi Arabian Liaison Office for Economic Affairs (GESALO), said, “This is the largest catalog show in many years, which demonstrates the importance of the business relations between our two great countries.”

Oehms said that German firms could offer high-tech products and know-how to add to the diversification of the economy and strengthen the role of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Haller said that Vision 2030 is a most ambitious blueprint for a modern and diversified economy that is not only resource-based, but also above all knowledge-based, adding that this makes Germany well-positioned to support Vision 2030 since it’s knowledge-based.

He also said that he had met with Ahmed Fahd Al-Fuhaid, governor of the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC), to discuss ways to enhance joint cooperation in the field of vocational training.

“In visiting this country, I was so impressed by the competence and energy of the young generation. There’s enormous potential among them,” he said.

He also underscored the fact that it’s in Germany’s interest to keep its links with Saudi Arabia, citing sustainability aspect in energy efficiency.

RIYADH: German Ambassador Dieter W. Haller said on Thursday that Germany supports the Kingdom in realizing its Vision 2030 by offering high-tech products and know-how.

The German envoy made the announcement as he addressed more than 150 representatives of companies, business chambers and government ministries during the German Breakfast and Catalog Show at a local hotel in the Saudi capital on Thursday.

The event has been held for 13 years and has a long tradition of helping establish bilateral trade relations, which amounted to almost €8 billion (SR32 billion) in 2016.

Oliver Oehms, of the German Saudi Arabian Liaison Office for Economic Affairs (GESALO), said, “This is the largest catalog show in many years, which demonstrates the importance of the business relations between our two great countries.”

Oehms said that German firms could offer high-tech products and know-how to add to the diversification of the economy and strengthen the role of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Haller said that Vision 2030 is a most ambitious blueprint for a modern and diversified economy that is not only resource-based, but also above all knowledge-based, adding that this makes Germany well-positioned to support Vision 2030 since it’s knowledge-based.

He also said that he had met with Ahmed Fahd Al-Fuhaid, governor of the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC), to discuss ways to enhance joint cooperation in the field of vocational training.

“In visiting this country, I was so impressed by the competence and energy of the young generation. There’s enormous potential among them,” he said.

He also underscored the fact that it’s in Germany’s interest to keep its links with Saudi Arabia, citing sustainability aspect in energy efficiency.