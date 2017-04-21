Muslim World League chief gets top honor in Malaysia

JEDDAH: The secretary-general of the Makkah-based Muslim World League has been awarded Malaysia’s highest royal medal of honor as an appreciation for his efforts in promoting moderation.

Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League, was presented with the medal as a reflection of Malaysia’s appreciation for his work to promote harmony.

Al-Issa thanked the sultan of Malaysia for this appreciation and said he was honored to receive the invitation to visit Malaysia.

During his visit, Al-Issa met the former Prime Minister Abdullah Badawi, Jamil Khir Baharom, minister of religious affairs; and Idris Jusoh, minister of higher education.

The medal, which gives its holder an exceptional appreciation and full immunity within Malaysia’s territory for life, was granted to Al-Issa to show the Malaysian appreciation for him in person and the scholars of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in general for applying the values of moderation, harmony and coexistence.

Al-Issa also held a meeting with the Malaysian Senate President Senator SE Feng Swan, who thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for establishing the King Salman Center for World Peace, which helped join Saudi Arabia and Malaysia in promoting peace.

Al-Issa, who is considered by the Malaysians as one of the most important scholars of the Islamic nation, was invited to give a speech on moderation at the Institute of Mediation of the Malaysian Council of Ministers to promote the tolerance among all sects of the society. The University of Science also hosted Al-Issa to give the opening speech on Islamic values of coexistence.

