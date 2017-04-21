  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 23 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Egyptian-American woman freed in Egypt goes home on US military plane

World

Egyptian-American woman freed in Egypt goes home on US military plane

Reuters |
Aya Hijazi, founder of Belady, an NGO that promotes a better life for street children, sits reading a book inside a holding cell as she faces trial on charges of human trafficking at a courthouse in Cairo, Egypt. (REUTERS)
Aya Hijazi and her husband Mohamed Hassanein, founders of Belady, an NGO that promotes a better life for street children, talk inside a holding cell as they face trial on charges of human trafficking at a courthouse in Cairo. (REUTERS)
2 photos

WASHINGTON: An Egyptian-American woman detained in Egypt for nearly three years on human trafficking charges was flown back to the United States on Thursday on a US military plane, accompanied by a top White House official, a senior administration official said.
Aya Hijazi, an Egyptian who holds US citizenship, was acquitted by a Cairo court on Sunday along with seven others who had worked with street children. Hijazi was released from jail on Tuesday, having been held for nearly three years.
She was flown to Joint Base Andrews, the US military airfield on the outskirts of Washington.
President Donald Trump had privately asked Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to help out in the case when Sissi visited the White House on April 3, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Trump did not mention the case publicly when he met with Sissi.
US officials had raised Hijazi’s case with the Egyptians soon after Trump took office on Jan. 20, the official said.
Hijazi was accompanied on the flight by Dina Powell, the deputy White House national security adviser for strategy. Powell had been in the region traveling with US Defense Secretary James Mattis.
Hijazi, 30, founded Belady, a non-governmental organization that promotes a better life for street children.
She had been in custody for 33 months in violation of Egyptian law, which states that the maximum period for pretrial detention is 24 months.

Related Articles

WASHINGTON: An Egyptian-American woman detained in Egypt for nearly three years on human trafficking charges was flown back to the United States on Thursday on a US military plane, accompanied by a top White House official, a senior administration official said.
Aya Hijazi, an Egyptian who holds US citizenship, was acquitted by a Cairo court on Sunday along with seven others who had worked with street children. Hijazi was released from jail on Tuesday, having been held for nearly three years.
She was flown to Joint Base Andrews, the US military airfield on the outskirts of Washington.
President Donald Trump had privately asked Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to help out in the case when Sissi visited the White House on April 3, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Trump did not mention the case publicly when he met with Sissi.
US officials had raised Hijazi’s case with the Egyptians soon after Trump took office on Jan. 20, the official said.
Hijazi was accompanied on the flight by Dina Powell, the deputy White House national security adviser for strategy. Powell had been in the region traveling with US Defense Secretary James Mattis.
Hijazi, 30, founded Belady, a non-governmental organization that promotes a better life for street children.
She had been in custody for 33 months in violation of Egyptian law, which states that the maximum period for pretrial detention is 24 months.

Tags: Egypt Aya Hijazi human trafficking Sissi American

Comments

MORE FROM World

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth celebrates 91st birthday

LONDON: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, the world’s oldest and longest-reigning monarch, celebrated...

Egyptian-American woman freed in Egypt goes home on US military plane

WASHINGTON: An Egyptian-American woman detained in Egypt for nearly three years on human...

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth celebrates 91st birthday
Egyptian-American woman freed in Egypt goes home on US military plane
Pence announces $10 bn in deals on Indonesia trip
Arrest of WikiLeaks’s Assange a ‘priority’: US top cop
Labour’s Corbyn sets election tone with promise to take on UK establishment
Migrant rescuers, island mayor win UNESCO peace prize
Latest News
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth celebrates 91st birthday
2 views
Egyptian-American woman freed in Egypt goes home on US military plane
13 views
Syria evacuees on move again after 48-hour delay: monitor
15 views
Pence announces $10 bn in deals on Indonesia trip
39 views
500kg Egyptian sheds half her weight after India surgery
62 views
Arrest of WikiLeaks’s Assange a ‘priority’: US top cop
419 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR