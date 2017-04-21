  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 56 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Indian pair jailed for recruiting, fundraising for Daesh

World

Indian pair jailed for recruiting, fundraising for Daesh

AFP |
NEW DELHI: Two men accused of fundraising and recruiting for the Daesh group in India were sentenced to seven years in jail Friday, an official said.
Azhar-ul-Islam and Mohammad Farhan Shaikh were arrested by India’s counterterrorism body the National Investigation Agency (NIA) last year after being deported from the United Arab Emirates for illegal fundraising activities.
“Both of them were already in jail, and were today sentenced to seven years in prison by the court,” Alok Mittal, an inspector general at the NIA, told AFP.
The duo, both in their mid-twenties, had pleaded guilty to charges of criminal conspiracy last month “without any pressure, threat, coercion or undue influence,” according to the Press Trust of India.
The men were said to social networks such as WhatsApp, Skype and Facebook to promote Daesh ideology, enlist new recruits and assist others wishing to travel to the Middle East to link up with the group, the NIA said.
They also raised cash for Daesh — which controls swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria — receiving and transferring funds in the UAE where the pair frequently traveled for work.
Friday’s verdict comes a day after Indian police arrested 10 suspected Daesh sympathizers in raids conducted across four states.
The government insists Daesh does not have a foothold in India, which has a large but traditionally moderate Muslim minority.
There have been some reports of Indians going to fight for the group in Iraq and Syria but the numbers are low relative to India’s population of 1.2 billion.
NEW DELHI: Two men accused of fundraising and recruiting for the Daesh group in India were sentenced to seven years in jail Friday, an official said.
Azhar-ul-Islam and Mohammad Farhan Shaikh were arrested by India’s counterterrorism body the National Investigation Agency (NIA) last year after being deported from the United Arab Emirates for illegal fundraising activities.
“Both of them were already in jail, and were today sentenced to seven years in prison by the court,” Alok Mittal, an inspector general at the NIA, told AFP.
The duo, both in their mid-twenties, had pleaded guilty to charges of criminal conspiracy last month “without any pressure, threat, coercion or undue influence,” according to the Press Trust of India.
The men were said to social networks such as WhatsApp, Skype and Facebook to promote Daesh ideology, enlist new recruits and assist others wishing to travel to the Middle East to link up with the group, the NIA said.
They also raised cash for Daesh — which controls swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria — receiving and transferring funds in the UAE where the pair frequently traveled for work.
Friday’s verdict comes a day after Indian police arrested 10 suspected Daesh sympathizers in raids conducted across four states.
The government insists Daesh does not have a foothold in India, which has a large but traditionally moderate Muslim minority.
There have been some reports of Indians going to fight for the group in Iraq and Syria but the numbers are low relative to India’s population of 1.2 billion.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Barack Obama returns

CHICAGO: Having largely remained silent since Donald Trump succeeded him as US president in...

US military says Taliban attack on Afghan base killed dozens

KABUL, Afghanistan: Col. John J. Thomas, US Central Command spokesman, told Washington-based...

Barack Obama returns
US military says Taliban attack on Afghan base killed dozens
Pakistan opposition vows protests to press PM to resign during investigation
South Korea on heightened alert as isolated North readies for army celebration
MH370 ‘mostly likely’ lies north of search zone: Experts
US troubled by increasing extrajudicial killings in Philippines
Latest News
IMF raising volume on call to address anti-globalization anger
Tunisia will restrict some imports to tackle trade deficit: PM
Oil prices fall on supply fears
Hedge fund confidence in OPEC starts to fray
EU may link road tolls to CO2 emissions of vehicles
Greece’s 2016 primary surplus at 3.9% of output: Data
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR