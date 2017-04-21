US military says Taliban attack on Afghan base killed dozens

KABUL, Afghanistan: Col. John J. Thomas, US Central Command spokesman, told Washington-based reporters that a Taliban attack on a military base near Mazar-i-Sharif, had caused dozens of “friendly” Afghan casualties.

He said Afghan forces had killed several of the attackers in response to the assault which targeted a mosque and dining facility at Camp Shaheen. Thomas said Afghan civilians were probably working at the base as well as troops.

Thomas said the situation at the base was “not yet resolved.” He said there were probably more than 50 Afghan casualties, but did not say how many of those were killed and how many were wounded. He could not say whether any coalition forces were at the base, but said there were no coalition casualties.