  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • US military says Taliban attack on Afghan base killed dozens

World

US military says Taliban attack on Afghan base killed dozens

Associated Press |
Afghan security personnel arrive at the site of an ongoing attack on an army compound in Dihdadi District of Balkh province. (AFP)

KABUL, Afghanistan: Col. John J. Thomas, US Central Command spokesman, told Washington-based reporters that a Taliban attack on a military base near Mazar-i-Sharif, had caused dozens of “friendly” Afghan casualties.
He said Afghan forces had killed several of the attackers in response to the assault which targeted a mosque and dining facility at Camp Shaheen. Thomas said Afghan civilians were probably working at the base as well as troops.
Thomas said the situation at the base was “not yet resolved.” He said there were probably more than 50 Afghan casualties, but did not say how many of those were killed and how many were wounded. He could not say whether any coalition forces were at the base, but said there were no coalition casualties.

Related Articles

KABUL, Afghanistan: Col. John J. Thomas, US Central Command spokesman, told Washington-based reporters that a Taliban attack on a military base near Mazar-i-Sharif, had caused dozens of “friendly” Afghan casualties.
He said Afghan forces had killed several of the attackers in response to the assault which targeted a mosque and dining facility at Camp Shaheen. Thomas said Afghan civilians were probably working at the base as well as troops.
Thomas said the situation at the base was “not yet resolved.” He said there were probably more than 50 Afghan casualties, but did not say how many of those were killed and how many were wounded. He could not say whether any coalition forces were at the base, but said there were no coalition casualties.

Tags: US military Afghanistan Taliban

Comments

MORE FROM World

Trump slams Iran for violating ‘spirit’ of nuclear deal

WASHINGTON: Iran is failing to fulfill the “spirit” of its nuclear deal with world powers,...

Barack Obama returns

CHICAGO: Having largely remained silent since Donald Trump succeeded him as US president in...

Trump slams Iran for violating ‘spirit’ of nuclear deal
Barack Obama returns
US military says Taliban attack on Afghan base killed dozens
Pakistan opposition vows protests to press PM to resign during investigation
South Korea on heightened alert as isolated North readies for army celebration
MH370 ‘mostly likely’ lies north of search zone: Experts
Latest News
Saudi efficiency review finds up to SR17bn of cost savings: Finance minister
52 views
As Mideast looks past oil, spotlight shines on entrepreneurs
31 views
Trump slams Iran for violating ‘spirit’ of nuclear deal
65 views
Najran governor launches health projects worth SR1.1bn
15 views
Mali president, OIC chief discuss bilateral cooperation
10 views
Tadawul to implement new settlement cycle for listed securities on Sunday
14 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR