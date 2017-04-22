  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 6 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Saudi Shoura calls for deducting Real Estate Fund installments from employee salaries

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Shoura calls for deducting Real Estate Fund installments from employee salaries

ARAB NEWS |

RIYADH: The Shoura Council’s committee on Haj and housing has called on all government departments and private-sector entities to support the Real Estate Development Fund by deducting installments from employee salaries.
The Fund announced its research on methods of collecting as much as possible of defaulted loans, which amount to about SR30 billion ($8 billion).
The committee said failure to collect debts, and some beneficiaries’ tardiness in paying their loans, are among the biggest issues facing the Fund.
The committee called on the Fund to transfer the loans granted to beneficiaries who did not collect them and did not contact the Fund.
The Fund said its debts are due to about 100,000 people defaulting on their loans, and half of beneficiaries are not regularly paying their installments.

RIYADH: The Shoura Council’s committee on Haj and housing has called on all government departments and private-sector entities to support the Real Estate Development Fund by deducting installments from employee salaries.
The Fund announced its research on methods of collecting as much as possible of defaulted loans, which amount to about SR30 billion ($8 billion).
The committee said failure to collect debts, and some beneficiaries’ tardiness in paying their loans, are among the biggest issues facing the Fund.
The committee called on the Fund to transfer the loans granted to beneficiaries who did not collect them and did not contact the Fund.
The Fund said its debts are due to about 100,000 people defaulting on their loans, and half of beneficiaries are not regularly paying their installments.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi efficiency review finds up to SR17bn of cost savings: Finance minister

WASHINGTON: The body set up by Saudi Arabia to cut the costs of government projects has...

Najran governor launches health projects worth SR1.1bn

RIYADH: Najran Gov. Prince Jiluwi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed has launched health projects worth...

Saudi efficiency review finds up to SR17bn of cost savings: Finance minister
Najran governor launches health projects worth SR1.1bn
Mali president, OIC chief discuss bilateral cooperation
Tadawul to implement new settlement cycle for listed securities on Sunday
IDB, Nigeria discuss potential collaboration in 3 key areas
Saudi Shoura calls for deducting Real Estate Fund installments from employee salaries
Latest News
US forces kill IS leader blamed for nightclub attack
2 views
US naval armada to be in Sea of Japan in days: Pence
40 views
Justice Dept. warns sanctuary cities in immigration fight
36 views
Trump tells young immigrants in US illegally to ‘rest easy’
445 views
Death toll spikes to 20 in Venezuela protests
67 views
Saudi efficiency review finds up to SR17bn of cost savings: Finance minister
355 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR