Saudi Arabia

IDB, Nigeria discuss potential collaboration in 3 key areas

RODOLFO C. ESTIMO JR. |
RIYADH: The Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and Nigeria recently discussed potential collaboration in three key areas covering science and technology, innovation and food security.
Sayed Aqa, IDB vice president for cooperation and country programming, and Chief Ogbonnaya Onu, Nigeria’s minister of science and technology, held talks at the IDB headquarters in Jeddah, according to the IDB website.
“The IDB is scaling up in the area of science and technology. IDB President Bandar Hajjar recently appointed Hayat Sindi as an adviser due to the importance of the sector,” Aqa was quoted as telling Nigeria’s minister of science and technology.
The IDB vice president added: “Nigeria has a lot of potential, and we want our member countries to make their mark in science and technology.”
Aqa added that to reduce brain drain and dependency in IDB member countries, there is a need for more focus on science, technology, research and development.
He also added that the IDB is open to collaboration at both regional and sub-regional levels because if Nigeria gets it right, other countries will benefit.
The IDB vice president assured the Nigerian delegation that when it comes to science and technology, they have an ally in the IDB and can count on its support and cooperation.
