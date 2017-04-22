  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 44 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Mali president, OIC chief discuss bilateral cooperation

RODOLFO C. ESTIMO JR. |
Malian President Ibrahim Boubakar Keita and Youssef Al-Othaimeen, secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), discuss bilateral cooperation in Jeddah on Thursday.
JEDDAH: Malian President Ibrahim Boubakar Keita and Youssef Al-Othaimeen, secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), discussed bilateral cooperation on Thursday in Jeddah.
Keita and his delegation arrived in Jeddah on Thursday to perform Umrah, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported. He was received at King Abdulaziz International Airport by Prince Saud bin Juluwe, undersecretary of Makkah governorate for security affairs, and other senior officials.
Upon his arrival at the Grand Mosque, Keita was received by Mohammed bin Nasser Al-Khuzaim, deputy director of Holy Mosque affairs, and other officials.
The two sides addressed social, economic and cultural development and security in the West African Sahel region, particularly in Mali, according to the OIC website. The discussion focused on the Peace and Reconciliation Agreement in Mali and efforts to implement it.
Keita briefed Al-Othaimeen on the outcome of the National Peace Conference held in Bamako from March 27 to April 2, saying implementing the agreement will continue for the benefit of Mali and its people.
Al-Othaimeen said the OIC, which contributed effectively to the return of peace in Mali since 2013, will continue its work as a guarantor of the agreement, as well as being actively engaged in the work of the agreement’s monitoring committee and of the OIC Ministerial Contact Group on Mali.
He expressed condolences to the families of the victims of a terrorist attack on a Malian military barracks on Tuesday that killed five soldiers and injured scores. He called on Malian authorities to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.
JEDDAH: Malian President Ibrahim Boubakar Keita and Youssef Al-Othaimeen, secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), discussed bilateral cooperation on Thursday in Jeddah.
Keita and his delegation arrived in Jeddah on Thursday to perform Umrah, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported. He was received at King Abdulaziz International Airport by Prince Saud bin Juluwe, undersecretary of Makkah governorate for security affairs, and other senior officials.
Upon his arrival at the Grand Mosque, Keita was received by Mohammed bin Nasser Al-Khuzaim, deputy director of Holy Mosque affairs, and other officials.
The two sides addressed social, economic and cultural development and security in the West African Sahel region, particularly in Mali, according to the OIC website. The discussion focused on the Peace and Reconciliation Agreement in Mali and efforts to implement it.
Keita briefed Al-Othaimeen on the outcome of the National Peace Conference held in Bamako from March 27 to April 2, saying implementing the agreement will continue for the benefit of Mali and its people.
Al-Othaimeen said the OIC, which contributed effectively to the return of peace in Mali since 2013, will continue its work as a guarantor of the agreement, as well as being actively engaged in the work of the agreement’s monitoring committee and of the OIC Ministerial Contact Group on Mali.
He expressed condolences to the families of the victims of a terrorist attack on a Malian military barracks on Tuesday that killed five soldiers and injured scores. He called on Malian authorities to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi efficiency review finds up to SR17bn of cost savings: Finance minister

WASHINGTON: The body set up by Saudi Arabia to cut the costs of government projects has identified...

Najran governor launches health projects worth SR1.1bn

RIYADH: Najran Gov. Prince Jiluwi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed has launched health projects worth more...

Saudi efficiency review finds up to SR17bn of cost savings: Finance minister
Najran governor launches health projects worth SR1.1bn
Mali president, OIC chief discuss bilateral cooperation
Tadawul to implement new settlement cycle for listed securities on Sunday
IDB, Nigeria discuss potential collaboration in 3 key areas
Shoura calls for deducting Real Estate Fund installments from employee salaries
Latest News
US carrier group to be in Sea of Japan in days: Pence
9 views
Justice Dept. warns sanctuary cities in immigration fight
28 views
Trump tells young immigrants in US illegally to ‘rest easy’
315 views
Death toll spikes to 20 in Venezuela protests
61 views
Saudi efficiency review finds up to SR17bn of cost savings: Finance minister
302 views
As Mideast looks past oil, spotlight shines on entrepreneurs
153 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR