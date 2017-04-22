Najran governor launches health projects worth SR1.1bn

RIYADH: Najran Gov. Prince Jiluwi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed has launched health projects worth more than SR1.1 billion ($293 million) in the region.

The launch was held before an audience comprising senior Saudi government officials and dignitaries, in the presence of Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah.

According to an official from the Ministry of Health, the projects include five modern hospitals, the development of two other hospitals, a specialized dental center and 13 primary health care centers.

He said King Salman’s aim is to provide comprehensive and integrated health care services to all citizens.

“The interest of the Kingdom in looking after the health care of its people is well reflected in the opening of the new health facilities and training of the health officials in the relevant fields,” said Al-Rabiah.

He also lauded the progress achieved in health care services in Najran region, under the wise leadership of the governor, to achieve a paradigm shift in the quality and quantity of health care services provided at hospitals and primary health care centers in the region.

“These achievements included the launch of three new hospitals with 450-bed capacity, bringing the number of hospitals in the region to 11 hospitals with 1,350-bed capacity, in addition to a center specialized in dental surgery, and the number of primary health care centers in the region (growing) to 68.”

The new health projects in the region include: The new Najran General Hospital with 200 beds at a total cost of SR210.3 million; Al-Amal Complex for Mental Health with the same bed capacity at a total cost of SR235.3 million; Khubash General Hospital with 50 beds at a total cost of SR60.8 million; the Specialized Dental Center with a 40-clinic capacity at a total cost of SR36.3 million.

The new health projects also include: The development of the infrastructure of King Khalid Hospital, at a total cost of SR97.3 million; and the development of a smart intensive care unit at the same hospital, with a 80-bed capacity, at a total cost of SR53.3 million; and the construction and equipping of three central warehouses at a total cost of SR25 million. The projects also include the inauguration of eight primary health care centers at a total cost of SR20 million and the construction and operation of five primary health care centers.

The health projects also include the development of health services at the maternity and children’s hospital, by means of equipping the building of a outpatient facility with 28-clinic capacity at a total cost of SR35.2 million, the development and equipping of a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) with 41-bed capacity at a total cost of SR24.3 million, and the development of pediatric emergency section at a total cost of SR4 million.

Initiatives in private health care services in the region include the construction and equipping of Al-Shifa Hospital at a total cost of SR120 million and the Al-Qadi Specialty Hospital at a total cost of SR200 million.