Orioles on a roll, top Red Sox 2-1

BALTIMORE: Dylan Bundy took a five-hitter into the eighth inning, Manny Machado homered and the surging Baltimore Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 2-0 in Major League Baseball on Friday night.

It was the seventh win in nine games for the Orioles, whose major league-best 11-4 record includes a 9-3 mark in the AL East. Bundy (3-1) struck out three, walked one and allowed six hits in seven-plus innings. The 2011 first-round draft pick lowered his ERA to 1.37 and extended his run of consecutive scoreless innings to 13. Brad Brach worked a perfect ninth for his third save — all in the past three nights.

Boston second baseman Dustin Pedroia had to be helped from the field in the bottom of the eighth inning after hurting his knee. The injury occurred when Machado slid into second on a force play and appeared to unintentionally spike Pedroia in the back of the left leg.

Red Sox starter Drew Pomeranz (1-1) gave up two runs and five hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Reds 5, 11 innings: In Cincinnati, Anthony Rizzo tied it with a two-out, three-run homer in the ninth inning and Kris Bryant hit a sacrifice fly in the 11th, rallying the Chicago Cubs past the Cincinnati Reds.

The Cubs won for the 19th time in their last 23 games against the Reds and for the 16th time in their last 20 games at Great American Ball Park.

Bryant’s sacrifice fly off Robert Stephenson (0-1) sent the Cubs to their third straight win.

Carl Edwards Jr. (1-0) retired the side in the 10th, and Wade Davis got the three outs for his fourth save in as many chances.

Rockies 6 Giants 5: In Denver, Trevor Story hit his first career grand slam and Charlie Blackmon lined an inside-the-park homer as part of a six-run fourth inning, helping the Colorado Rockies beat Johnny Cueto and the San Francisco Giants.

It’s the first time an NL team has hit a grand slam and an inside-the-parker in the same inning since the 1950 New York Giants, according to STATS. The Boston Red Sox accomplished the feat in 2011.

Tyler Chatwood (2-2) started off shaky before finding his rhythm. He went six innings and allowed four runs. Greg Holland pitched a perfect ninth for his ninth straight save to start this season.

Nationals 4 Mets 3, 11 innings: Bryce Harper homered early, then doubled and scored the go-ahead run in the 11th inning on a bases-loaded walk by Jeurys Familia, sending the Washington Nationals over the New York Mets for their fifth straight win.

Familia came in for Josh Smoker (0-1) and again had trouble finding the strike zone, forcing home a run with a walk to Trea Turner, as the Mets lost for the sixth time in seven games. New York fell to 1-3 in extra innings early this season.

Indians 3 White Sox 0: In Chicago, Corey Kluber pitched a three-hitter and faced two over the minimum, leading the Cleveland Indians over the Chicago White Sox.

Kluber (2-1) faced 29 batters in his fourth complete-game shutout and first since June 21, 2016, against Tampa Bay. Only one Chicago runner reached second base, and Kluber struck out nine, walked two and threw 110 pitches.

Jose Quintana (0-4) took a fifth straight loss dating to last season. The left-hander allowed three runs, five hits and three walks while striking out six in six innings.

Austin Jackson doubled and scored on a wild pitch in the third, and Brandon Guyer hit a two-run homer in the fourth — his first of the year.

Cardinals 6 Brewers 3: In Milwaukee, Adam Wainwright homered and drove in four runs while getting his first victory of the season, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Wainwright ripped a two-run homer into the second deck in left field off Wily Peralta (3-1) to put the Cardinals up 2-1 in the third. He drove in two more runs with a single in the fourth to extend the lead to 5-1.

Wainwright (1-3) had struggled on the mound this season, but showed better command against the Brewers. He gave up two runs and six hits in five innings, recording a season-high nine strikeouts without walking a batter.

St. Louis’ Dexter Fowler left in the fifth inning with right heel bursitis. He was replaced by Stephen Piscotty.

