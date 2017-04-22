RAFAL Residence inaugurated in Riyadh

RAFAL, the premier residential community innovator in the Kingdom, launched RAFAL Residence, the luxurious residential vertical community serviced by The Ascott Ltd., in Riyadh.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Abdul Rahman Bajunaid, RAFAL CEO; Vincent Miccolis, country general manager for the GCC and Turkey, The Ascott Ltd.; Faisal Yabroudi, regional head, Dubai Contracting Company (DCC); and Mansour Al-Saaghayer, corporate banking head, Saudi British Bank (SABB).

Singapore Ambassador Lawrence Anderson also attended the event.

On this occasion, Bajunaid said: “RAFAL is witnessing today a new addition, RAFAL Residence, which is introducing a unique branded residential community for the first time in Riyadh.

“Despite the current challenges, we were able, with the support of our partners, to launch this project within the specified time frame. RAFAL will continue its real estate development journey in Saudi Arabia by announcing new projects that will further enhance its real estate mark in the Kingdom.”

Miccolis said: “The Ascott Ltd. is honored to embark on this partnership with the esteemed RAFAL real estate development company. We hope this to be our first of many fruitful projects together.

“Our first serviced residence in the Kingdom is a major milestone for Ascott Ltd., it gives me great pleasure to announce that Ascott Rafal Olaya Riyadh is now our flagship property in the Middle East.”

RAFAL Residence consists of 27 high-end floors, featuring 172 elegant residential apartments, in addition to Rafal Olaya Riyadh, encompassing 234 five-star hotel apartments located on the first ten floors.

The vertical luxurious residential tower offers prime branded residential serviced apartments, offering full-fledged services integrated with the deluxe lifestyle.

These facilities and services include gym, swimming pool and restaurants on the first floor, featuring high-class hotel services and an exclusive club.

