LuLu’s ‘Beautiful Britain Festival 2017’ starts today

LuLu Hypermarket is organizing “Beautiful Britain Festival 2017” across all its hypermarkets in Saudi Arabia starting today.

The event will be inaugurated by Simon Collis, ambassador of UK to Saudi Arabia, at Lulu Hypermarket, Riyadh Avenue Mall, today.

The festival, which will run until April 29, will serve as a platform to promote the best of British brands among the local community and expatriate communities.

It is also an occasion to blend together the culture and heritage of the two countries. The event will showcase more than 6,000 imported products from the UK, providing an opportunity for customers to explore the culinary delights and lifestyles of Britain.

Lulu has stacked up its shelves with a huge range of chilled and frozen food, cheeses, salmon, grocery products, confectionary and non-food products exclusively sourced from the UK. Special in-store counters will be put up throughout the promotion, enabling customers to get a real taste of some of the best British delicacies on sale. LuLu started the operation of its stringently quality conscious and efficient processing and procurement unit in Birmingham that aids the supply of fresh produce to all their 133 Lulu stores.

Food sampling counters will offer a variety of dishes specially prepared for the festival — from fish and chips to pies and cakes and the best-loved chocolate and toffee brands. Apart from their line of fresh imports of dairy, frozen fruits and vegetables, the festival will have fresh eggs, a variety of confectionery, fresh bread, goat milk, plain and flavored yogurts and different types of canned food.

Diabetic-friendly, gluten-free and organic products will also be available.

Lulu strives to host events that promote the food, cultures and traditions of different world communities.

It also aims to pave the way for the introduction of more UK brands in the Saudi Arabian market.

