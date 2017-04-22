Rare display of Breitling plane in Jeddah

Jeddah residents witnessed a unique display of the famous Swiss Breitling plane, parked next to the luxurious car Bentley Continental GT, in front a renowned mall on Tahlia Street.

The display became a major attraction for the residents of Jeddah. The event took place for the first time in the city, as a result of collaboration between Bentley cars and Swiss luxury watchmaker Breitling, as well as the part of a growing relationship between Abu Issa Company, dealer of Breitling watches, and Alghassan Motors, dealer of Bentley cars in the Kingdom.

Commenting on the rare display, Nabil Abu Issa, chairman of Abu Issa Holding, said: “It was a great experience.

In addition to our collaboration with Alghassan Motors, we had the opportunity to showcase Breitling legendary plane next to a Bentley car in Jeddah. It is a worthwhile opportunity for the public who were acquainted of the importance and the stylish Breitling watches.

“This was our first time ever to be constituted of such an important event in this thrilling way. Breitling once again displays its determination to share its passion of luxury with another luxury brand.”

Yousuf Ghassan Al-Sulaiman, vice president of Alghassan Motors, expressed his pleasure for participating in the event, which emphasizes the strong relationship between Alghassan Motors and Breitling watches.

Al-Sulaiman said: “Clients of Breitling watches admire the strategic relationship with Bentley, and we do anticipate to have many joint projects to enhance and strengthen the relationship between both parties for the best interest of our clients in Saudi Arabia.

“No doubt that the luxury and high precision of this high-end brand will be reflected on the luxurious Bentley cars, as both brands enjoy unique design approach and outstanding heritage.”

