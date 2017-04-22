2nd film on House of Rolls-Royce premiered

The Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex, Britain, is the subject of the second chapter in a series of short films, which was recently premiered at rolls-roycemotorcars.com.

In the film, the world is introduced to Rolls-Royce’s global center of luxury excellence, a place where artisans practice the art of true luxury.

Academy Award-winning actress Kate Winslet once again becomes the voice of the Spirit of Ecstasy, leading fans on a journey to a place where colorists and sculptors, designers and engineers collaborate under one roof to deliver perfection.

Torsten Muller-Otvos, CEO, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: “The Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood is a source of inspiration for artists, patrons and craftspeople. It is with pleasure that we premiere the second in our series of short films.”

The film opens the doors of the West Sussex landmark, inviting viewers to witness the legends and mythologies of Rolls-Royce, to a place that draws on 113 years of design experience, and where every Rolls-Royce motor car is meticulously and proudly crafted by hand.

It takes 60 pairs of hands more than 400 hours to build a Rolls-Royce and this can more than double, depending on the complexity of a bespoke commission.

Rolls-Royce brings together the finest materials, cutting-edge technologies and the unrivaled expertise of dedicated designers and craftspeople.

The leather in a Rolls-Royce takes 17 days to hand-craft and comprises nine bull hides; only one in 100 hides is chosen for quality.

Over 20,000 wood combinations are available, with each set of veneers taking over a month to handcraft. For the exterior, patrons select their own hue.

Each five-meter-long coachline takes a specialist three hours to hand paint using a brush made from ox and squirrel hair.

One of the marquee’s most popular bespoke features — the starlight headliner, is comprised of 1,340 individually hand-woven fiber-optics. Typically, it takes a day to craft, but a personalized commission can take much longer to complete. Any shape can be created in “stars,” such as the constellation at the time of a patron’s birth, or the outline of a company insignia.

The first of the House of Rolls-Royce short films was premiered in December 2016 and shared the story of how the Spirit of Ecstasy, the enigmatic symbol of Rolls-Royce that graces the bonnet of every car we create, came to be not only the Rolls-Royce muse, but also a symbol that represents the very best of the best, becoming a great icon of luxury excellence.

