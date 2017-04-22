Maison De Joelle offers unique beauty experience

Enjoy the experience of unique beauty and magical transformations at Maison De Joelle, a hidden gem in the heart of Evania ladies’ spa at Park Hyatt Jeddah.

The salon was inaugurated recently in an atmosphere infused with elegance and grace.

A large number of journalists and social media influencers were invited to celebrate this unique brand association between a luxurious resort by the Red Sea and the Maison De Joelle salon.

The chefs of Park Hyatt Jeddah arranged a sophisticated cocktail reception, where a delightful selection of canapés and signature beverages satisfied the guests’ taste buds.

During the event, renowned beauty expert Joelle Mardinain, CEO of Joelle Group, shared her experience with Evania’s VIP clientele and the press.

Mardinian said: “I am so glad Maison de Joelle is in so much demand and people actually recognize superior quality. Maison de Joelle has flourished beyond my imagination and I could not be happier with these two new additions in Jeddah... As we promised our customers to provide them with a high quality of hair, skin and beauty, we are committed to engaging in only the best services with the latest innovations and techniques, combined with best cosmetics to ensure an exceptional care for all women who visit us.

“At Maison de Joelle, we make sure all our dedicated services are offered through a specialized team of professionals.”

She said Saudi is an excellent market as it has become a priority for international brands. The expert said her relationship with Park Hayatt is long lasting as she has stayed at the hotel every time she visited Jeddah. She said the standard of Joelle and Park Hayatt are the same.

Maison de Joelle is best known for bringing upbeat transformations that inspire one to break free from constraining lifestyle; not only making customers look great, but also making them feel more beautiful and confident.

Facilities at each spa include fitness centers, peaceful relaxation rooms, advanced treatment rooms, therapeutic aqua medic pools, steam rooms, saunas, indoor pools, tennis and squash courts. Evania Ladies’ Spa also offers an outdoor pool, children’s playground at Camp Hyatt and a wide range of beauty treatments.

At Seba, additional facilities include two luxurious scrubbing rooms, outdoor jacuzzi, table tennis, football, volleyball and basketball courts.

The fitness centers at both spas are equipped with latest equipment, including integrated TV screens.

Evania’s fitness center offers spectacular views of the outdoor pool and spa gardens, while at Seba, guests can enjoy glimpses of the Red Sea. Personal trainers are available upon request to help pursue health and fitness goals.

Enjoy the experience of unique beauty and magical transformations at Maison De Joelle, a hidden gem in the heart of Evania ladies’ spa at Park Hyatt Jeddah.

The salon was inaugurated recently in an atmosphere infused with elegance and grace.

A large number of journalists and social media influencers were invited to celebrate this unique brand association between a luxurious resort by the Red Sea and the Maison De Joelle salon.

The chefs of Park Hyatt Jeddah arranged a sophisticated cocktail reception, where a delightful selection of canapés and signature beverages satisfied the guests’ taste buds.

During the event, renowned beauty expert Joelle Mardinain, CEO of Joelle Group, shared her experience with Evania’s VIP clientele and the press.

Mardinian said: “I am so glad Maison de Joelle is in so much demand and people actually recognize superior quality. Maison de Joelle has flourished beyond my imagination and I could not be happier with these two new additions in Jeddah... As we promised our customers to provide them with a high quality of hair, skin and beauty, we are committed to engaging in only the best services with the latest innovations and techniques, combined with best cosmetics to ensure an exceptional care for all women who visit us.

“At Maison de Joelle, we make sure all our dedicated services are offered through a specialized team of professionals.”

She said Saudi is an excellent market as it has become a priority for international brands. The expert said her relationship with Park Hayatt is long lasting as she has stayed at the hotel every time she visited Jeddah. She said the standard of Joelle and Park Hayatt are the same.

Maison de Joelle is best known for bringing upbeat transformations that inspire one to break free from constraining lifestyle; not only making customers look great, but also making them feel more beautiful and confident.

Facilities at each spa include fitness centers, peaceful relaxation rooms, advanced treatment rooms, therapeutic aqua medic pools, steam rooms, saunas, indoor pools, tennis and squash courts. Evania Ladies’ Spa also offers an outdoor pool, children’s playground at Camp Hyatt and a wide range of beauty treatments.

At Seba, additional facilities include two luxurious scrubbing rooms, outdoor jacuzzi, table tennis, football, volleyball and basketball courts.

The fitness centers at both spas are equipped with latest equipment, including integrated TV screens.

Evania’s fitness center offers spectacular views of the outdoor pool and spa gardens, while at Seba, guests can enjoy glimpses of the Red Sea. Personal trainers are available upon request to help pursue health and fitness goals.