REDTAG seeks balanced gender representation in its outlets

REDTAG is focusing on having a balanced gender representation in its outlets through the Kingdom.

Women already play an active role in REDTAG business.

Having a balanced gender representation is important to any type of business. Men and women bring complementary skills and competences to the workplace. But in fashion retail, it is crucial to have female sales and customer service professionals as part of the team.

REDTAG’s primary audience is women. They are natural listeners and communicators, and they are considered as an authentic source of information when it comes to purchasing decisions.

Twenty percent of REDTAG’s employees in the Kingdom are female. There jobs include cashiers, customer service representatives and supervisors in different REDTAG stores.

They also handle recruitment, training and administration at the REDTAG head office.

They are instrumental in the growth and expansion of REDTAG’s network in the Kingdom.

In an effort to target female talent, REDTAG is working closely with the National Labor Gateway, TAQAT. REDTAG is also engaging with fresh female graduates who are interested in joining its team.

The Saudi society is becoming more and more open to offering growth opportunities and empowering female citizens. The group is working hard to provide the most convenient work environment to its female employees and will continue to support them to enable them to help their families without compromising their career ambitions.

Providing a comfortable work environment makes a huge difference in performance and retention rates.

