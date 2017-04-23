  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 14 min 50 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • UN panel: Syria evacuees likely to be caught in new fighting

World

UN panel: Syria evacuees likely to be caught in new fighting

The Associated Press |
Paulo Sergio Pinheiro. (AFP)
NEW YORK: The head of a UN investigative panel on Syria warned Friday that thousands of evacuees sent to opposition-held Idlib and regime-controlled western Aleppo province are likely to be caught in escalating fighting from increasingly radicalized groups.
Paulo Sergio Pinheiro told reporters after meeting with the UN Security Council behind closed doors that the panel is especially concerned that “a disaster” will happen in Idlib.
Syrians now concentrated there “are under serious risk about their lives,” he said.
Pinheiro, chairman of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria, painted a grim picture of the plight of civilians caught in the conflict, now in its sixth year with more than 400,000 people killed.
“Parties to the Syrian war continue to put their interests ahead of those of the Syrian population,” he said. “In fact, more often than not, they use military tactics that directly target civilians as a way to gain military advantage.”
Pinheiro said the commission found that all warring parties committed human rights violations during the siege and fall of Aleppo.
The siege ended in December when the opposition fighters effectively surrendered the city to the regime and evacuated their stronghold in the east, mainly to Idlib.
“Several other evacuation agreements have taken place after Aleppo resulting in tens of thousands of civilians moving to Idlib and western Aleppo province where they live in dire conditions,” he said.
Pinheiro said that “Aleppo has also resulted in further radicalization of some armed groups.”
He singled out the militant group Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, known as HTS. According to reports, it formed in late January by uniting the Al-Qaeda affiliate in Syria, the Fatah Al-Sham Front, formerly known as the Nusra Front, with four other groups.
Pinheiro said the extremists’ presence in Idlib and western Aleppo “raises serious concerns for escalation of hostilities in those areas which puts at risk the evacuees now living there.”
In northern Syria, he said, the fight against Daesh has resulted in that group’s loss of significant swaths of territory. But even as it loses ground, “let’s not forget that there are multiple parties contesting the same territory which further puts civilians at risk,” he said.
Pinheiro said the committee has documented the use of chlorine as a chemical weapon and is now investigating the reported use of sarin or a sarin-like substance to kill nearly 100 people in the opposition-held town of Khan Sheikhun on April 4.
NEW YORK: The head of a UN investigative panel on Syria warned Friday that thousands of evacuees sent to opposition-held Idlib and regime-controlled western Aleppo province are likely to be caught in escalating fighting from increasingly radicalized groups.
Paulo Sergio Pinheiro told reporters after meeting with the UN Security Council behind closed doors that the panel is especially concerned that “a disaster” will happen in Idlib.
Syrians now concentrated there “are under serious risk about their lives,” he said.
Pinheiro, chairman of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria, painted a grim picture of the plight of civilians caught in the conflict, now in its sixth year with more than 400,000 people killed.
“Parties to the Syrian war continue to put their interests ahead of those of the Syrian population,” he said. “In fact, more often than not, they use military tactics that directly target civilians as a way to gain military advantage.”
Pinheiro said the commission found that all warring parties committed human rights violations during the siege and fall of Aleppo.
The siege ended in December when the opposition fighters effectively surrendered the city to the regime and evacuated their stronghold in the east, mainly to Idlib.
“Several other evacuation agreements have taken place after Aleppo resulting in tens of thousands of civilians moving to Idlib and western Aleppo province where they live in dire conditions,” he said.
Pinheiro said that “Aleppo has also resulted in further radicalization of some armed groups.”
He singled out the militant group Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, known as HTS. According to reports, it formed in late January by uniting the Al-Qaeda affiliate in Syria, the Fatah Al-Sham Front, formerly known as the Nusra Front, with four other groups.
Pinheiro said the extremists’ presence in Idlib and western Aleppo “raises serious concerns for escalation of hostilities in those areas which puts at risk the evacuees now living there.”
In northern Syria, he said, the fight against Daesh has resulted in that group’s loss of significant swaths of territory. But even as it loses ground, “let’s not forget that there are multiple parties contesting the same territory which further puts civilians at risk,” he said.
Pinheiro said the committee has documented the use of chlorine as a chemical weapon and is now investigating the reported use of sarin or a sarin-like substance to kill nearly 100 people in the opposition-held town of Khan Sheikhun on April 4.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Le Pen: far-right heir hoping to become first female president

PARIS: Far-right leader Marine Le Pen wept for joy when her father Jean-Marie Le Pen, the...

Japanese ships join US carrier for drills as it nears Korean waters

TOKYO: Two Japanese destroyers on Sunday began an exercise with the US Carl Vinson carrier strike...

Le Pen: far-right heir hoping to become first female president
Japanese ships join US carrier for drills as it nears Korean waters
March for Science draws big crowds, clever signs across US
Germany’s unruly anti-immigration AfD to pick election team
KSRelief chief: ‘Saudi Arabia continues to invest a good part of its GDP to reduce human suffering worldwide’
UN panel: Syria evacuees likely to be caught in new fighting
Latest News
Lebanon activists ramp up pressure on reviled rape law
65 views
Le Pen: far-right heir hoping to become first female president
22 views
Japanese ships join US carrier for drills as it nears Korean waters
588 views
Egyptian President El-Sisi due in Riyadh today
333 views
Makkah governor to launch biggest gold mine
3047 views
March for Science draws big crowds, clever signs across US
66 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR