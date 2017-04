King Salman receives El-Sisi in Riyadh

RIYADH: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi arrived in Riyadh today on an official visit to Saudi Arabia.

King Salman received him at the King Salman Airbase.

Among those who were present at the airbase to receive the Egyptian president were Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar, Minister of State and Cabinet member Essam bin Saad, Saudi Ambassador to Egypt Ahmad Qattan and Egyptian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Nasser Hamdi.

The two heads then headed for the Royal Court.

VIEW IMAGES OF THE PRESIDENT'S VISIT TO SAUDI ARABIA