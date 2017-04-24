New Saudi envoy is a veteran in war against Daesh

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s new Ambassador to the US, Prince Khaled bin Salman, received a bachelor’s degree in aero science from King Faisal Air Academy.

He continued his studies in the US at Harvard University, earning a certificate for senior executives in national and international security. He also studied advanced electronic warfare in Paris.

He pursued a masters in security studies at Georgetown University, but his studies were suspended upon different job assignments and before his appointment as Saudi ambassador to the US.

Upon his graduation from King Faisal Air Academy, Prince Khaled joined the Royal Saudi Air Force.

He started his career as a pilot on the Texan-6 and T-38 in Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi.

He later began the F15-S flying program as a pilot, and was assigned as a tactical intelligence officer in addition to flying F-15S in the 92nd Squadron for the 3rd Flying Wing at King Abdulaziz Air Base in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia.

Trained as a fighter pilot with almost 1,000 hours in total flight time, Prince Khaled has flown missions against Daesh as part of the international coalition.

He has also flown mission over Yemen as part of Operation Decisive Storm and Operation Renewal of Hope.

For his service in the Royal Saudi Air Force, Prince Khaled has been widely decorated, including being awarded the Operation South Shield Medal, the Battlefield Medal, the Workmanship Medal and Abdullah’s Sword Exercise Medal.

He trained extensively with the US military both in the US and in Saudi Arabia, including at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.

A back injury forced him to stop flying, so he worked as an officer in the defense minister’s office.

He subsequently became a senior civilian adviser in the Saudi Defense Ministry upon completion of his active military service.

In late 2016, he moved to the US and served as an adviser to the Saudi Embassy.

Prince Khaled becomes the 10th Saudi ambassador to the US since 1945.

